GRANITE CITY 8-5, ROXANA 7-14: Granite City traveled to Roxana for a Saturday doubleheader with the Shells, the teams splitting the twin bill; the Warriors won the opener 8-7 while the Shells took the nightcap 14-5. The Warriors went to 3-6 on the year, the Shells 5-7.

Granite City rallied with four in the sixth to take an 8-5 lead on Roxana in the opener, but had to hold off the Shells, who had two in the bottom of the seventh, for the win in the opener. Khaley Bettorff went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Warriors; Savannah Gibson went 2-for-4 with a double, Sydney McReynolds 2-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored, Haley Crider 1-for-4 with a RBI, Morgan Fazio 1-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Tressa Scarborough 1-for-4 with a run scored and Morgan Tanksley 1-for-4 with a double and run scored.

For the Shells in the opener, Phoebe Booher went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Ashley Betts 2-for-3 with a run scored, Shelby Jackson 2-for-4 with a RBI, Abi Stahlhut 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Bailey Moore 1-for-4 with a run scored, Abby Palen 1-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and a run scored, Lette Palen 1-for-3 with a run scored, Lindsey Scroggins 1-for-3 and Olivia Stangler 1-for-4, Booher got the win, striking out five.

In the nightcap, five Roxana runs in the sixth put the game away. Skylar Boone was 2-for-4 with a run scored for GCHS in the nightcap, with Fazio 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Scarborough 2-for-4 with a run scored, Bettorff 1-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored, Haley Crider 1-for-4 with a RBI, Gibson 1-for-4, Tanksley 1-for-4, Holly Zaring 1-for-3 and McReynolds a RBI.

Stalhut was 4-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Shells in the nightcap, Palen 3-for-4 with a double and homer, three RBIs and three runs scored, Betts 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Booher 2-for-4 with with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, Stangler 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored, Jackson 1-for-4 with a RBI and Taylor Antoine, Madison Klass and Taylor Nolan a run scored each with a RBI for Nolan.

Moore got the win for the Shells, striking out two; Krystle Marler took the loss for the Warriors. Next up for Roxana is a 4:30 Monday game against Greenville and a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday trip to Piasa Southwestern before heading to Wood River for a 4 p.m. Wednesday tilt with backyard rival East Alton-Wood River. The Warriors next take on EAWR at 4 p.m. Monday on the road, then visit Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before welcoming Mascoutah to Wilson Park/George Sykes Field at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

