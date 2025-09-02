ROXANA - This is a summary of the final day of action in the Roxana Volleyball Tourney on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

On the final day of the Roxana Invitational, Marquette Catholic won over Greenfield Northwestern 25-8, 26-24, Dupo defeated Madison 25-14, 25-21, Carrollton won over Granite City 25-13, 25-18, Jersey took a close three-set battle over the host Shells 25-17, 23-25, 16-14, it was Civic Memorial over Auburn 25-16, 25-21, Piasa Southwestern got past Valmeyer 25-20, 25-10, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy won over East Alton-Wood River 25-12, 25-20.

In other matchups, Father McGivney Catholic took a 25-21, 25-11 decision over Calhoun, the Oilers bounced back to win over Madison 22-25, 25-18, 15-8, Calhoun took a close match over Roxana 25-18, 13-25, 15-10, Auburn won over the Warriors 19-25, 25-23, 15-13, the Explorers defeated the Pirates 25-11, 25-14, First Baptist won over Dupo 25-17, 25-14, Southwestern won over Greenfield 25-18, 24-26. 15-10, and in the final, the Griffins won over Jersey 25-18, 25-12. Also, CM won over Carrollton 25-19, 19-25, 15-9.

McGivney were crowned champs of the tournament, followed by Jersey.

The all-tourney team included Mia Lieberman, Dia Villhard and Grace Nesbitt of McGivney, Adrian Blasa and Meredith Gray of Jersey, Annie Wilson and Stella Cress of Calhoun, Daisy Daugherty of Roxana, Mabry Robeen of Carrollton, Reese Megginson of Auburn and Kaitlyn Ogden of Civic Memorial.

