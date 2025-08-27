GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA INVITATIONAL --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

This is a roundup from the Roxana Invitational play on Tuesday night, Aug. 26, 2025.

In the results from Group A at the Roxana Invitational, Dupo and Carrollton split their match, the Tigers winning the first set 27-25, while the Hawks took the second set 25-15. Jersey won their match over Marquette Catholic 25-15. 25-15, then the Explorers won over Dupo 25-14, 25-15, the Panthers won over Carrollton 26-24, 25-18, and in the final two matches, the Hawks won over Marquette 25-16, 25-19, and Jersey took a 25-10, 25-9 win over the Tigers.

GROUP D

In the results from Group D, Greenfield-Northwestern won over Madison 25-11, 25-18, host Roxana won over Granite City 25-22, 25-23, the Shells took a 25-8, 25-11 win over the Trojans, the Warriors and Tigers split their match, Granite winning the first set 25-19, while Greenfield took a 27-25 win int he second set, and in the final matches, Roxana defeated Greenfield 25-23, 25-19, and Granite City won over Madison 25-9, 25-11.

The finals of the tournament take place on Saturday.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

