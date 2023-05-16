ROXANA REGIONALS

ROXANA 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Roxana scored four runs in the first and two runs in the second, fifth, and sixth to eliminate EAWR in a play-in game at Roxana City Park.

Calista Stahlhut had three hits and two RBIs for Roxana, while Kennedi Robien had two hits and three RBIs, Lilli Ray had a pair of hits, Destiny Vuylsteke had two RBIs and Kristin Mills also drove home a run. Stahlhut struck out 10 while inside the circle.

Kami Kearby had two hits and a RBI for the Oilers, while Jayde Kassler had two hits and both Chloe Driver and Jordan Ealey had a hit and two RBIs. Ealey also fanned three while in the circle.

Roxana head girls coach Wade Stahlhut was ecstatic over the play of his girls in the contest.

"Our girls looked great," he said. "We have been fortunate that we are clicking on offense. We had a lot of girls who had some selfless at-bats. The entire team did a good job."

Roxana is now 11-13 and goes on to a semifinal game against Breese Mater Dei on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EAWR was eliminated at 7-19.

Stahlhut is excited to move on to the next game and said Breese has an excellent team, but his girls will be ready.

"We are really jelling on the offensive side of the game," he said.

