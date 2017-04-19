WOOD RIVER - Roxana's girls soccer team won its eighth match on Tuesday with a 2-0 defeat over Mascoutah to capture a third straight East Alton-Wood River Tournament championship at Wood River Soccer Park.

It took awhile to win the championship because the match had been originally scheduled to take place several weeks ago but was postponed due to rainy weather.

 The Shells improved to 8-1 overall, while the Indians fell to 9-4.

Emma Lucas quickly put the Shells on top with a second-minute goal; Bella Scheibe upped the Roxana lead with a 51st-minute goal assisted by Lucas. Braeden Lackey recorded the clean sheet for RHS.

Roxana plays at McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today, then travels to Breese Central for a 4:30 p.m Thursday match against the Cougars.

