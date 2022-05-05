ROXANA – Senior Night was originally scheduled for Monday for the Roxana High School girls soccer team, but after being rained out and it was moved to Wednesday (May 4). The Shells took on the visiting Jerseyville High School Panthers and won by a score of 5-0 to boost their record to 9-9-1. The Panthers fall to 4-15-1.

“I’m very happy. The girls played well,” Roxana head coach Lori Yates said after the Senior Day win.

The first half-hour of this game was played to at high intensity, but Roxana did have a little more possession and momentum. That led to two late goals in the half for the Shells.

Scoring the first was freshman Zayda Oller in the 36th minute. It was her fifth goal of the season and gave her team the lead, going down technically as the game-winner which would be her first of the year.

With only a minute left on the clock, sophomore Reagan Lynn doubled the lead as the Shells took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Coming out the other side of the break, the Shells were playing with confidence, and they didn’t let up for a second.

In the 48th minute Oller scored her second of the game. Junior Kendall Kamp did most of the work. She dribbled the ball on a breakaway and released her shot, colliding with the Panthers’ keeper awkwardly. The shot bounced off both posts and Oller was there on the doorstep to put it home though and make it 3-0.

A few minutes later Kamp was denied again by the post.

Sophomore Kinsley Mouser scored her sixth goal of the season when she put it away from a corner kick. Kamp delivered the ball in and got the assist, her eighth of the year.

A couple of minutes went by, and Kamp was denied her goal yet again by the post. Shortly after, Oller could’ve had her hattrick, but her shot rattled off the crossbar.

Kamp, a little frustrated at this point, couldn’t buy a goal. But in the 68th minute, she finally got one to make it 5-0. It was her 20th goal of the season, which leads her team.

5-0 is how the game would end, but senior Piper Martin almost made it six. She was awarded a penalty kick and stepped up to take it. She scored the goal, but it was disallowed because of movement inside the 18-yard box. So, she took it again, but this time the Panthers’ keeper came up with the save.

Junior goalkeeper Kaylyn Dixon wasn’t tested a whole lot in the game, and she was able to come up with her sixth shutout of the season.

If the weather cooperates the Shells will be back in action today at home against Pinckneyville for their final regular-season game at 5 p.m.

The entire team must have their sights set on the May 11 regional matchup against Father McGivney Catholic High School.

“I’m hoping that we can overcome our injuries and connect some passes and get some goals, because they beat us 3-0 both times,” coach Yates said regarding the Griffins.

This will be the third meeting this season with the previous ones coming back on March 15 and March 29. As she stated, the Shells dropped both games by scores of 3-0.

That game will be played at Althoff at 7 p.m.

The Shells celebrated five seniors Wednesday night: Jada Covington, Piper Martin, Jordan Skundrich, Kalee Ward, and Aubry Meyer.

“We’ll be losing most of our back line. It’s going to be hard to replace them,” Yates said about the seniors.

As for Jerseyville, they’ll be back in action today against one of the best teams in the region, the 16-1 Triad Knights. That game kicks off at 4:15 p.m. at Triad.

