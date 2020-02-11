



BLOOMINGTON - The Roxana High School cheerleading team finished sixth in the small school competition and Edwardsville came in eighth in the large school division, while East Alton-Wood River in the small school division and Granite City in the co-ed division both failed to qualify in the preliminary round at the IHSA competitive cheerleading state finals held over the weekend at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Carterville won the small school division on Saturday, scoring 89.87 points to win the state championship, edging Farmington, who had a score of 89.31 points. Elgin St. Edward came in third with a score of 89.07, fourth place went to Greenville at 88.53 points, Poplar Grove North Boone was fifth with a score of 87.24, the Shells came in sixth with a score of 84.97 points, placing seventh was Somonauk, who had a score of 84.43, Dwight was eighth at 83.39, Normal University came in ninth with a score of 82.34 and Elmhurst Timothy Christian was 10th with a score of 79.56 points.

In Friday's preliminaries, the Shells advanced by finishing in eighth place with a score of 83.44 points, with the top ten advancing to the finals. The Oilers came in 21st in the preliminaries with a score of 76.85 points, while Greenviille was first in the preliminaries with a score of 91.03 points, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic was 15th at 81.37 points.

The Roxana cheerleaders were greeted with a warm welcome from the community when they arrived home from the competition.

