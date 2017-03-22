HARDIN - Roxana's girls softball team met Calhoun, one of the strongest area squads in the IHSA Class 1A division, and walked away with a 9-8 triumph on Monday afternoon in Hardin.



Roxana's Abby Stahlhut homered twice as Roxana came off the deck to upend the Warriors.

The Shells improved to 2-2 on the year. It was the first loss for the Warriors, who are now 4-1 after a win on Tuesday over Triopia.

Stahlhut was was 3-for-4 with four RBIs on the day with the two homers, with Ashley Betts going 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored; Phoebe Booher 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored; Shelby Jackson 1-for-3; Bailey Moore 1-for-3 with a run scored; Abby Palen 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored; Olivia Stangler 1-for-4 with a double and RBI; and Lindsey Scroggins and Kiley Winfree each had a run scored.

Grace Baalman was 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Abby Baalman 3-for-5 with three triples and a run scored, Emily Baalman 1-for-3; Sophie Lorton 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Macy Margherio 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Ashleigh Presley 1-for1, Kyleigh Presley 1-for-2, Holly Baalman a RBI and run scored and Autumn Brannan and Junie Zirkelbach each had a run scored.

Booher got the win for the Shells, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while walking three and fanning three, with Taylor Nolan getting the save; Sydney Baalman took the loss in 2.1 innings of relief for Holly Baalman. Sydney Baalman gave up an earned run on two hits and fanned two while Holly Baalman gave up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out two.

The Shells are at Metro East Lutheran this evening, then travel to Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Alton at 4 p.m. Thursday; the Warriors host Marquette Catholic at 11 a.m. April 1.

Roxana head coach Mike Arbuthnot said any time his team can go to Calhoun and come home with a win, it is a good feeling.

“This time of year, we are trying to get better every game and find the pieces of the puzzle that will connect the kids,” he said. “Abby Stahlhut had a really nice day today with two home runs and was three for four with three RBIs.”

