ROXANA, IL - Roxana Church of the Nazarene will experiment with a drive-in worship service in the church parking lot utilizing a short-range FM transmitter this Sunday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Worshipers are to keep their vehicle windows closed and tune their car radio tuned to 89.5 FM. Song lyrics will be posted to the church website and distributed by email. The worship service will also be available on the church's Facebook.

Lead Pastor Rev. Rodney Durr said, "We are excited to welcome our new associate pastor on Palm Sunday, Rev. Jeremy Martin." The Martins arrived in Roxana on Monday, having previously served Plattsburgh Church of the Nazarene in Plattsburgh, New York and Onelife Church in Springfield, Missouri.

For Rev. Martin and his wife, Bethany, their move to Roxana will be a return to their roots, as both spent some of their formative years in Roxana. Bethany is a graduate of Roxana Senior High School, and Rev. Martin lived only blocks away from the church during ages four to six years old. Their roots in the area run deep, with many family members on both sides of the family in the East Metro area.

"We are happy to be home," said Rev. Martin, "and we are looking forward to building the Kingdom here."

Although safety measures prohibit embracing the Martins and the four children physically, the congregation is planning to welcome them with a card shower. Worshipers may place cards addressed to the Martins in one of the large trash cans at the parking lot exits labeled "Offering."

Roxana Church of the Nazarene and First Baptist Church in Roxana have also scheduled an Easter Sunrise drive-in service on Sunday, April 12 at 6:30 a.m. The Palm Sunday drive-in service is a test run to work out any kinks in preparation for our combined Easter Sunrise service. Roxana Church of the Nazarene will have their own Easter drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. and on Facebook.

