ROXANA - The Roxana High football team bounced back very well from a tough loss at Red Bud last week by going out to a 28-0 halftime advantage as the Shells defeated Civic Memorial 42-0 in a week three game Friday night at Charlie Raich Field.

Roxana had five turnovers and allowed 26 unanswered points in their loss to the Musketeers last week after taking a 13-0 lead and looked to bounce back strongly against the Eagles.

Things started well for Roxana in the first quarter with a touchdown that ended a long drive with 4:30 left in the first to give the Shells a 7-0 lead. Zeb Katzmarek then ran a punt back 36 yards for the second Roxana touchdown to give the Shells a 14-0 lead. Terrel Graves scored twice late, running in from three yards out and catching an 11-yard pass from quarterback Chris Walleck 31 seconds from halftime to give Roxana a 28-0 lead.

Andruw Ellis ran an interception back 55 yards for an early second-half touchdown to make it 35-0 for Roxana, then took another interception back 62 yards later in the third to give the Shells a 42-0 lead, kicking in the running clock rule. There was no further scoring in the game. giving Roxana the win.

The Roxana defense held the Eagles to only 15 yards total offense, while the Shells ran for 196 yards and passed for another 106. Nik Ward ran for 60 yards for Roxana, while Evan Wells added 45 yards on the ground.

The Shells are now 2-1 and are at Columbia next Friday, while CM is now 1-2 and open their Mississippi Valley Conference slate next week against Triad at Hauser Field. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

