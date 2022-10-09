ROXANA – The Roxana High School boys soccer team has the pleasure of hosting this year’s Regional Finals. They began their postseason run against cross-town rival East-Alton Wood River.

The Shells were victorious by a score of 6-0 Saturday night and will now move on to the Class 1A Regional Semifinals. They will take on the Father McGivney Catholic High School Griffins on Wednesday, October 12th at 4 p.m.

Against Wood River, goals were scored by Dillon Scifres with a hattrick, while Donanvan Zeller, Trenton Hollaway, and Owen Wieneke each scored one. Zeller also had three assists while Garrett McBride had one.

The back line of Anthony Hardin, Aiden Carr, Ty Schmidt, Austin Keller, and Cade Smay as well as goalie Aiden Stassi picked up the shutout in the win-or-go-home game.

Head coach James Futrell said that his team is playing some great team soccer at the perfect time of the year.

After finishing the regular season with a 7-10 record, the Shells are a much better team than the one that only won a couple of games last season.

They’ve shown great improvement and have a postseason win to show for it.

The game against the Griffins will be a tough one as the two haven’t met this season. The Griffins come in as the No. 1 seed in their respected sub-sectional and finished the regular season with a record of 13-7-2.

