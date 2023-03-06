GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has partnered with the Edwardsville Arts Center as a satellite exhibit space to display the art of local artisans in the community. At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, Glen Carbon Village Hall at 151 N. Main Street will be hosting a reception to showcase the paintings of Michael Kathriner prior to its Board of Trustees Meeting at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.

Kathriner is an art teacher at Roxana High School. His artwork reflects the use of bright colors, patterns, and design elements. Many of his recent paintings have circular shapes and vibrant colors and are being displayed in the Village Hall council chambers and lobby through May of 2023.

The Edwardsville Arts Center’s opening reception at Village Hall will include light snacks, refreshments, and live music from Edwardsville High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society. The artist, Michael Kathriner, will also be at the reception to visit with guests and answer questions about his artwork. The paintings are also available for purchase.

Beth Browne, executive director for the Edwardsville Arts Center, is happy about the partnership. “We’re grateful for The Village of Glen Carbon’s eagerness to partner with the EAC through the Satellite Gallery program. Utilizing public spaces to provide more opportunities to show off the amazing pool of artists in the Metro-East region supports our local artists and gives the community additional access to art viewings.”

Browne went on to say, “We encourage the community to join us at the Meet the Artist reception on March 14. It is an excellent opportunity for the public to view the work while the artist is available to discuss the process, techniques, and inspirations behind their work.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional, and national artists in its exhibit gallery. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment. To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

