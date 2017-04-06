EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s City Park will once again be the place to go to for great food, exciting entertainment, a cruise down memory lane and family fun. This year’s annual Route 66 Festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9th and continues throughout Saturday, June 10th in celebration of its 20th year.

The Edwardsville Parks Department would like to invite restaurants and organizations to take part in this extremely popular festival as a food vendor. According to Assistant Director Katie Grable, “This is a popular event with big crowds during the lunch and dinner hours, with entire families enjoying the event all weekend long.”

Some changes are in store for food vendors this year. In the past, vendors were limited to certain food items in an effort to reduce duplicate offerings. This year, each vendor can choose their menu and sell what they want. “We believe this will reduce the lines for some of the more popular foods,” said Grable.

Applications will be accepted until May 5th and reduced rates are available to non-profit vendors. “It’s a great opportunity to raise money while showcasing your organization,” said Grable.

For more information, check out the website at www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or contact the parks department at 618-692-7538. You can also follow Edwardsville Route 66 on Facebook.

