Metro Milers’ weekly runs generate excitement for race

EDWARDSVILLE - Runners are growing excited about the approach of the Metro Milers’ 10th annual Route 66 10K on June 11th. What began as a small affair of about 100 runners in 2007 has grown to an annual event of 600+ runners.

To celebrate the 10th running of the Route 66 10K, the Metro Milers and their sponsors have held group sponsored “cruises” of the 10 kilometer (6.2 mile) course in Edwardsville. This has included a Goshen Education Star Wars run on May 4, an Ark Animal Hospital Animal Run on May 11, and a Town and Country Bank Parking Lot party on May 18.

Matt Feldmann, the Route 66 10K sponsorship chair, says that the race organizers are really excited about this event and are planning some very special giveaways and surprises along the course. Feldmann said, “We have a tradition of filling the course with themed spirit stations and the runners really love them. In addition to that, this year we are coordinating with the Looking Glass Corvette club to line the approach to the finish line with Corvettes to give runners a little extra horse power to finish the race strong.”

Registered runners will receive a high quality race shirt, and finishers will receive a 10th annual commemorative finisher’s medal and imprint pint glass.

Route 66 10K weekly cruises will continue each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. starting from RunWell, located at 142 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. The forthcoming events include:

May 25 Complete Fitness completion run – Route 66 10K duffel bags will be given to runners

June 1 RunWell Anniversary/National Running Day – The store will have games and giveaways

June 8 – MetroMilers Final Tune-up Run – Route 66 10K t-shirts will be given to runners

Runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome to join the 1 – 6.2 mile weekly runs. Individuals can register for the event at Route6610K.com.

About Metro Milers

Metro Milers is a non-competitive running club in the St. Louis Metro-East area with a mission to promote running & fitness for individuals of all ages & abilities.

The Route 66 10K is a 6.2-mile race held annually in coordination with the Edwardsville Route 66 festival on the second Saturday in June. The race course includes the tree lined streets of the city and the MCT Trails.

