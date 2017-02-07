MVCHA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND

O'FALLON 11, BETHALTO 3 (PANTHERS WIN SERIES 2-0): A five-goal second-period blitz helped O'Fallon sweep their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 2A first-round series over Bethalto 11-3 at Wilson Park Ice Rink Monday night.

The Panthers advanced to a semifinal series beginning Thursday against Columbia.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game, but goals from Joe Watson and Konnor Loewen put the Eagles on top; OTHS then took a 3-2 lead through the first period before the Panthers put the game and series away.

In the other Class 2A series, Freeburg/Waterloo evened their best-of-three set with Collinsville by defeating the Kahoks 5-2; in Thursday's opening game, the Kahoks defeated the Raging Bulldogs 4-3 thanks to a three-goal second period. The deciding game will be played at 8:15 p.m. today at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

CLASS 1A FIRST ROUND

TRIAD 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (KNIGHTS WIN SERIES 2-0): Three goals each in the second and third periods sent Triad to a 7-1 win over East Alton-Wood River as the Knights advanced to the Class 1A semifinals at East Alton Ice Arena.

Triad will face second-seeded Granite City in a best-of-three semifinal series beginning Thursday.

“The boys battled the entire series,” said Oiler coach Phil Kaylor. “I am very proud of the boys’ efforts; we just did not get enough shots on Triad’s goaltenders.

“When looking back at this series, I take the blame for the losses; we were simply outcoached and I tip my had to (Triad coach Pat) Culiberk.”

The Knights defeated the Oilers in Game 1 last Thursday 14-6 to set up Monday's clinching game.

“I am very optimistic for next season,” Kaylor said. “The team progressed as players and young men; they are definitely not the same players we saw in Week 1. We are a very young group and we have 12 skaters along with two senior netminders returning next season; in fact, they will be the only seniors on the team next year.”

2017 IHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 1A

MADISON REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

BUNKER HILL 63, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 28: A 22-4 opening quarter helped send Bunker Hill to a 63-28 win over McGivney Catholic in a first-round IHSA Class 1A Madison Regional win Monday night.

The win eliminated the Griffins at 7-17 on the year; the Minutemaids (11-15) advanced to a Thursday night semifinal game against Associated Press state No. 1 Lebanon, which begins at 6 p.m.; the host Trojans meet Metro East Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal, with the final set for 7 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to next week's Hardin-Calhoun Sectional.

Mallory Schwegel led Bunker Hill with 30 points, with Ashley Dey adding 12 and Olivia Mellenthin 11. Caitlyn Pendall led McGivney with seven points, with Kara Mosby adding six and Macy Hoppes and Faith Robbins scoring four each.

In a related Class 1A play-in game, North Greene eliminated host Greenfield 52-45 in the Greenfield Regional; the Spartans advanced to a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal game against Hardin-Calhoun, with Brussels meeting Carrollton in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap. Tonight’s winners' meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to advance to the Hardin-Calhoun Sectional, with the Madison and Greenfield Regional winners taking each other on in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Feb. 14.

CLASS 2A

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 66, DUPO 15: Peyton Kline, Emma Nicholson and Jordan Roof each had 10 points as Marquette Catholic advanced in the IHSA Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional Monday night.

The Explorers (15-12) advanced to a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday semifinal game against Breese Mater Dei; the Tigers were eliminated at 0-25.

Lauren Fischer and McKenzie Jones each had seven points for MCHS, with Regina Guehlstorf added six; 13 Explorers scored in the contest.

TRENTON WESCLIN 71, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 24: Trenton Wesclin eliminated East Alton-Wood River 71-24 in an IHSA Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional first-round game Monday night.

The Warriors (8-19) move into a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday against the host Crusaders; the Oilers were eliminated a 2-25.

Tonight's semifinal winners play for a trip to the Johnston City Sectional at 7 p.m. Thursday.

CARLINVILLE REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

PITTSFIELD 45, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 39: Mallory Novack's 17 points weren't enough as Piasa Southwestern was eliminated 45-39 by Pittsfield in a first-round game of the IHSA Class 2A Carlinville Regional Monday night.

The Piasa Birds, who had won their last three regional titles, were eliminated at 8-19; the Saukees improved to 13-16 and take on top seed Buffalo Tri-City in a 6 p.m. Wednesday semifinal game. In Monday's other first-round game, Gillespie ousted Staunton 47-30 to advance into a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal contest against the host Cavaliers; Wednesday's winners play at 7 p.m. Thursday with a trip to the Waverly Sectional on the line.

Samantha Burns added eight points for the Birds; Southwestern fell behind in the second half but pulled to within two points of the Saukees twice, but couldn't pull even. Lilly Pepper and Maddie Palmer each had 15 to lead Pittsfield.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 75, MASCOUTAH 30: Allie Troeckler's 32 points and 15 rebounds helped pace Civic Memorial to a 75-30 Mississippi Valley Conference win home win over Mascoutah Monday night.

The Eagles improved to 26-2 overall, 8-1 in the MVC; the Indians fell to 5-21, 1-9 in the league.

Kaylee Eaton added 18 points and six rebounds for CM, with Alaria Tyus scoring nine and Anna Hall five; the Indians were led by Danee Strong's 10 points, with Dasia Davis adding nine.

CM hosts Jersey Wednesday night with a chance to clinch a tie for the MVC title.

JERSEY 36, TRIAD 33: Mackenzie Thurston's 17 points helped Jersey clinch third place in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 36-33 home win Monday night.

The Panthers improved to 15-10 overall, 5-4 in the MVC; the Knights fell to 10-12 overall, 3-6 in the league.

Kiara Chapman and Brianna Schroeder each had six points for the Panthers; Heather Rood led the Knights with 17 points.

BARRY WESTERN 55, BRUSSELS 51: Brussels dropped its regular-season finale 55-51 to Barry Western Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders finished the season at 20-8; they meet up with Carrollton in an IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Baylee Kiel led Brussels with 17 points, with Grace Stephens adding 16 and Madison Willman and Josie Schulte six each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 77, HAZELWOOD WEST 72: Freddy Edwards' 25 points and six rebounds helped Granite City get its first win of the season with a 77-72 non-conference win over Hazelwood West at Memorial Gym Monday night.

The Warriors improved to 1-17 on the year; the Wildcats fell to 3-16.

Jalyn Harper had 22 points for the Warriors, Jacob Spears 14 and Zidane Moore eight in the win; Marquis Shaw led GCHS with eight rebounds.

Jihad Thornton and Christopher Watson each had 15 points for the Wildcats, with Casey Jones adding 13 and Adrian Moore and Tony McClellon nine each.

