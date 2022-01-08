(Note: All Photos By Bonnie Snyders)

HARDIN - Calhoun/Brussels hosted Liberty and took the win to improve to 12-3 on the season, but lost to Brown County 66-49 in another game this week.

Junior guard Jaelyn Hill led the Lady Warriors attack and senior forward Ella Sievers followed her up with a 14-point effort against Liberty. Everyone on the Calhoun/Brussels roster got into the action against Liberty.



CB 18 9 20 8 - 55

Liberty 2 7 9 9 - 27

CB (12-3) - Lila Simon 6, Lacy Pohlman 4, Maddie Buchanan 6, Ella Sievers 14, Jaelyn Hill 15, Kate Zipprich 6, Audrey Gilman 4

2FG - 24 3FG - 1 FT - 4/7 Fouls - 10

Liberty - Hayley Landwher 2, Cora Schuette 11, Anna Whedock 6, Arianna Niesen 2, Jacie Blair 6

2FG - 9 3FG - 2 FT - 3/5 Fouls - 7

BROWN COUNTY 66, CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 49

Calhoun/Brussels made the 63-mile trek to Brown County and came home with their first conference loss of the season.

The Lady Warriors weathered an early run by the Lady Hornets, had the score down to four points before a buzzer-beater 3 at the half for the home team.

The Lady Warriors had the score down to three midway through the third quarter before Brown County went on a quick surge to make the lead double digits and never recovered from there.

Calhoun/Brussels starts play in the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic against conference foe West Central in pool play Saturday afternoon. The Lady Warriors had 3 players in double figures while all five of Brown County's top six hit double digits in scoring.

CB 15 13 11 10 - 49

BC 24 9 17 14 - 66

Calhoun/Brussels (12-4, 3-1) - Lila Simon 5, Ella Sievers 12, Jaelyn Hill 13, Kate Zipprich 14, Audrey Gilman 5

2FG - 13 3FG - 5 FT - 8/14 Fouls - 16

Brown County - Katey Flynn 11, Gracie Hedden 11, Klare Flynn 12, Ashlee Markert 2, Kaci McKeon 13, Gabby McGath 15, Cortni Law 2

2FG - 23 3FG - 3 FT - 11/20 Fouls - 13

