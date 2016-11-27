Kate Martin is shown in action last year against Belleville East. She led the Tigers on Saturday against Rochester with 17 points.EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWICE IN SPRINGFIELD: Edwardsville's girls basketball team won twice Saturday to win the Springfield Southeast tournament, the Tigers edging Rochester 48-45 before defeating East St. Louis 65-34 to claim the title.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 17 points in the win over Rochester with Makenzie Silvey adding 10 and Criste'on Waters, Quierra Love and Myraih Noodel-Hayward each getting six.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Silvey scored 21 points against the Flyers to help the Tigers get the win, with Martin adding 13 and Rachel Pranger 10.

The Tigers went to 4-0 on the year with the wins.

CANTON, MO., 62, BRUSSELS 60: Grace Stephens had 16 points for Brussels, but the Raiders dropped a 62-60 decision to Canton, Mo., Saturday in a shootout event at Quincy Notre Dame.

Baylee Kiel added 14 points for the Raiders, with Alexa Pikesley scoring 12 and Madison Willman 10.

The Raiders fell to 2-1 on the year and host Marquette Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIAD WINS CM STOVE TOP STUFFING TITLE: Triad defeated Nokomis 55-49 Saturday evening to take the Civic Memorial Stove Top Stuffing Classic championship, going 4-0 in the tournament.

Taylorville finished in second with a 3-1 mark, with the Eagles going 2-2 to finish third; they defeated Granite City (0-4, finishing fifth in the tournament) 58-42 Saturday evening to close out the tournament, Jaquan Adams and David Lane each getting 14 points to help the Eagles, with Caden Clark adding 10. Nokomis finished fourth with a 1-3 mark.

Noah Moss (Triad), Kyle Cox (Triad), Logan Clayton (Taylorville), Austin McDowell (Nokomis) and Lane were named to the All-Tournament Team.

JERSEY BOWS TO SPRINGFIELD

Jersey's boys basketball team bowed in the Centralia Tourney on Saturday to Springfield High School 50-43.

EAST ST. LOUIS TAKES STATE FOOTBALL TITLE

East St. Louis captured the IHSA Class 7A State Football Championship in Champaign, defeating Plainfield North 26-13 on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium.

More like this:

Griffins’ Season Ends In Regional Title Matchup Despite Strong Performance from Vernasky
Feb 21, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Mar 19, 2025
Dawson, Skiles Win State Championships In IHSA Girls Wrestling Finals, Kahoks Finish Fourth In Team Standings  
Mar 2, 2025
Rick McGraw Memorial Round-Up: CM, Triad Into Semifinals; Marquette, Roxana Both Split Pool Play Games
Jan 21, 2025
Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup: Granite City Wins In Carrollton Tourney, Calhoun Posts Boys Win, Plus Weekend Results
Jan 28, 2025

 