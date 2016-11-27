Roundup: Martin propels Tigers in two wins, Brussels plays tight game, Triad wins CM Stove Top, East Side takes crown
EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWICE IN SPRINGFIELD: Edwardsville's girls basketball team won twice Saturday to win the Springfield Southeast tournament, the Tigers edging Rochester 48-45 before defeating East St. Louis 65-34 to claim the title.
Kate Martin led the Tigers with 17 points in the win over Rochester with Makenzie Silvey adding 10 and Criste'on Waters, Quierra Love and Myraih Noodel-Hayward each getting six.
Silvey scored 21 points against the Flyers to help the Tigers get the win, with Martin adding 13 and Rachel Pranger 10.
The Tigers went to 4-0 on the year with the wins.
CANTON, MO., 62, BRUSSELS 60: Grace Stephens had 16 points for Brussels, but the Raiders dropped a 62-60 decision to Canton, Mo., Saturday in a shootout event at Quincy Notre Dame.
Baylee Kiel added 14 points for the Raiders, with Alexa Pikesley scoring 12 and Madison Willman 10.
The Raiders fell to 2-1 on the year and host Marquette Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday.
TRIAD WINS CM STOVE TOP STUFFING TITLE: Triad defeated Nokomis 55-49 Saturday evening to take the Civic Memorial Stove Top Stuffing Classic championship, going 4-0 in the tournament.
Taylorville finished in second with a 3-1 mark, with the Eagles going 2-2 to finish third; they defeated Granite City (0-4, finishing fifth in the tournament) 58-42 Saturday evening to close out the tournament, Jaquan Adams and David Lane each getting 14 points to help the Eagles, with Caden Clark adding 10. Nokomis finished fourth with a 1-3 mark.
Noah Moss (Triad), Kyle Cox (Triad), Logan Clayton (Taylorville), Austin McDowell (Nokomis) and Lane were named to the All-Tournament Team.
JERSEY BOWS TO SPRINGFIELD
Jersey's boys basketball team bowed in the Centralia Tourney on Saturday to Springfield High School 50-43.
EAST ST. LOUIS TAKES STATE FOOTBALL TITLE
East St. Louis captured the IHSA Class 7A State Football Championship in Champaign, defeating Plainfield North 26-13 on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium.
