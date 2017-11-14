LEBANON 54, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 23: Lebanon got out of the gates quickly on Marquette Catholic, the Greyhounds going out to an 11-2 quarter-time lead and 34-5 at halftime en route to a 54-23 win over the Explorers in the opening day of the Columbia Tipoff Classic tournament Monday night. Marquette fell to 0-1 on the year with the loss.

Peyton Kline led Marquette with six points, with Peyton Connors and Kennedy Neal getting five points each and Lauren Fischer three points and Taylor Aguirre and Katie Williams two points each; Grace Dennis, Regina Guehlstorf, Amanda Muray and Kline each had three rebounds for MCHS.

Next up for Marquette is a game with Metro East Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament.

TRIAD 55, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 45: Metro East Lutheran got out to a 10-0 lead on Triad in the early going, but Triad bounced back to take a 55-45 win over MEL in an opening-round game of the Columbia Tipoff Classic Monday night. Triad went to 1-0 on the year, while MEL fell to 0-1.

Destiny Williams led MEL with a 20-point night, followed by Ellen Schulte's 10 points, Sami Kasting's nine and Taylor Bradley's six; Triad was led by Heather Rood's 20 points, with Caleigh Miller adding 14 with 13 rebounds, Ali Barisch with eight, Krista Cochran with seven and Brooke Renspurger with six.

MEL takes on Marquette Catholic in a 6 p.m. Wednesday contest, while Triad takes on Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MARISSA 31, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15: Marissa got to a 6-1 lead at quarter time and 11-3 at the half as the Meteors defeated East Alton-Wood River 31-15 Monday night in an opening contest of the Dupo tournament; the Oilers start the season off at 0-1.

Brantley and Nottke each had three points for the Oilers on the evening, while Baskin, Hamiti, Parmentier and Tierney had two points each and Robinson had one point.

The Oilers take on Valmeyer at 6 p.m. Wednesday as the tournament continues.

CARROLLTON 46, GILLESPIE 19: Carrollton got off to a 23-13 lead at the half and went on to defeat Gillespie 46-19 on the road in the Hawks' season-opener Monday night.

Mullinik led Carrollton with 13 points while Mueth had 10 points and Cox had seven points on the night.

The Hawks take on South Fork at 6 p.m. Friday in the opener of the Waverly Tournament.

TRENTON WESCLIN 47, BUNKER HILL 43: Trenton Wesclin held off Bunker Hill to take a 47-43 season-opening win over the Minutemaids in Trenton Monday night.

MVCHA HOCKEY

BETHALTO 5, ALTON 3: Bethalto bounced back from a season-opening loss to Collinsville last week as the Eagles downed Alton 5-3 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night. The Eagles improved to 1-1-0 (two points) while the Redbirds were opening their season.

Michael Dixon and Nolan Kahl had two goals each for the Eagles, with Alex Winter getting the other goal; Redbird goals came from Tristan Mouser (two goals) and Tristan Seymour. The Redbirds take on Edwardsville at 7:15 p.m. today at East Alton.

GRANITE CITY 5, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Granite City went out and defeated Edwardsville in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association opener for both teams at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night; the Warriors scored a 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Nate Frey and Ryan Procter had goals for the Tigers on the night. EHS takes on Alton at 7:15 p.m. tonight at EAIA.

HIGHLAND 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Lucas Korte had three goals for Highland and Devin Korte four as Highland short-gamed East Alton-Wood River in a MVCHA game at the new McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon Monday night. Brock Troxell also had three goals for the Bulldogs on the night.

Zack Korte scored twice for Highland in the win; Kaleb Harrop had the Oilers' only goal of the game.



