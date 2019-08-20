MONDAY, AUGUST 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

HICKORY STICK TOURNAMENT

GRANITE FINISHES SECOND, MARQUETTE FOURTH IN SEASON OPENING HICKORY STICK TOURNAMENT: The 2019-20 area high school sports season got underway in earnest on Monday, as Granite City finished second and Marquette Catholic fourth in the Hickory Stick boys golf tournament at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Hillsboro won the event with a score of 324; eight shots ahead of the second place Warriors, who shot 332. Mascoutah came in third with a score of 338, the Explorers were fourth with 351, and Vandalia rounded out the top five with a score of 352,

Jersey came in sixth with a score of 373, while Litchfield was seventh with a 380, Father McGivney Catholic and Civic Memorial tied for eighth, with both schools shooting a 397, tenth place went to Roxana with a 398, Metro-East Lutheran came in 11th with a score of 406, Piasa Southwestern was 12th with a 426, and Carrollton was 13th with a score of 438.

Bennett Smallie of the Warriors and both Aidan O’Keefe and William Roderfeld of the Explorers finished in a three-way tie for second, with each shooting a five-over par 77, two strokes behind champion Alex White of Hillsboro, who shot a three-over 75. The Knights’ Antonio Ybarra was ninth with a nine-over 81, and Matt Marcuzzo of the Shells and Granite’s Simon Maxfield was part of a four-way tie for tenth with a score of 82.

The Piasa Birds’ John Watts led his team with an 88, while Carson Reef of host East Alton-Wood River shot an 89 to lead the Oilers. Evan Yatsitis led the Griffins with a score of 92, the Panthers’ Luke Benware shot a 93 to lead Jersey, Ethan Brannan was the Hawks top golfer on the day with a 94, and Nick Williams led the Eagles with a 97.

GIRLS GOLF

TIGERS FINISH THIRD, EXPLORERS 15TH IN SEASON OPENING PREP TOUR SHOWCASE MEET: The Edwardsville girls’ golf team came in third, while Marquette Catholic was 15th in the season-opening Prep Tour Showcase meet, played Friday at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth, which will be the site of the IHSA Class 2A girls state tournament this October. Riley Lewis and Nicole Johnson both fired scores of 78 to lead the Tigers.

The Tigers came in third with a team score of 322, behind champion Lincolnshire Stevenson, who had a 310, and Normal University High, who shot a 314. Bloomington Central Catholic was fourth with a 324 score, O’Fallon came in fifth, shooting a 332, Naperville Neuqua Valley was sixth with a 335, and both Lockport and Champaign St. Thomas More tied for seventh with a score of 343 each.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Effingham St. Anthony tied for ninth with identical 345 scores, Joliet High was 11th with a score of 348, followed by Marion with a 349, Macomb with 352, Metropolis Massac County with 354, the Explorers with 365, and Effingham with a 371.

Gracie Piar of Marquette finished fifth in the individual standings with a three-over par 75, while Audrey Cain shot an 87, and Katie Kratschmer shot 100.

Nicole Johnson and Riley Lewis led the Tigers by each shooting a 78, while Grace Daech was right behind with a 79,

Emma Thorman of Macomb and Alaina Bowie of St. Thomas More tied for the individual championship, with both shooting a three-under par 69.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

HICKORY STICK TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK, WOOD RIVER

TEAM STANDINGS

Hillsboro – 324

Granite City – 332

Mascoutah – 338

Marquette Catholic – 351

Vandalia – 352

Jersey – 373

Litchfield – 380

Father McGivney Catholic – 397

Civic Memorial – 397

Roxana –398

Metro-East Lutheran – 406

Piasa Southwestern – 426

Carrollton – 438

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP TEN)

Alex White (Hillsboro) – 75

Bennett Smallie (Granite City) – 77

Article continues after sponsor message

Aidan O’Keefe (Marquette Catholic) – 77

William Roderfeld (Marquette Catholic) – 77

Brayden Knoebel (Mascoutah) – 78

Anthony Boston (Litchfield) –78

Dane Huber (Hillsboro) – 78

Chase Laack (Vandalia) – 80

Antonio Ybarra (Metro-East Lutheran) – 81

Colin Waltsgott (Mascoutah) – 82

Wilson Hamby (Hillsboro) – 82

Matt Marcuzzo (Roxana) – 82

Simon Maxfield (Granite City) – 82

GIRLS GOLF

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

PREP TOUR SHOWCASE AT HICKORY POINT GOLF CLUB, FORSYTH

TEAM STANDINGS

Lincolnshire Stevenson – 310

Normal University High – 314

Edwardsville – 322

Bloomington Central Catholic – 324

O’Fallon – 332

Naperville Neuqua Valley – 335

Lockport Township – 343

Champaign St. Thomas More – 343

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 345

Effingham St. Anthony – 345

Joliet – 348

Marion – 349

Macomb – 352

Metropolis Massac County – 354

Marquette Catholic – 365

Effingham – 373

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS (TOP TEN)

Emma Thorman (Macomb) – 69

Alaina Bowie (Champaign St. Thomas More) – 69

Lexi Onsrud (Normal University) – 74

Reagan Kennedy (Normal University) – 74

Gracie Piar (Marquette Catholic) – 75

Dani Grace Schrock (Pontiac) – 75

Allison Pacocha (Eureka) – 76

Joyce Bai (Lincolnshire Stevenson) – 76

Briana McMinn (O’Fallon) – 76

Elizabeth Henken (O’Fallon) – 76

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St, Louis Cardinals 3, Milwaukee Brewers 0

More like this: