Roundup: Marquette Catholic, Carrollton, Calhoun baseball record wins, Carrollton girls triumph
BASEBALL
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, MOUNT OLIVE 3: Liam Maher went 2-for-5 with a double and a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored as Marquette Catholic defeated Mount Olive 17-3 in a Prairie State Conference game in Mount Olive Wednesday, taking the Explorers to 20-9 on the year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Zach Weinman went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored for MCHS, while Brady McAfee went 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored, Konnor Morrissey 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Garrett Weiner 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Ethan Kopsie 2-for-5 with three RBIs to highlight the Explorer attack. Maher also got the win, going five innings and striking out two.
Marquette hosts Breese Mater Dei in a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.
VALMEYER 13, ALTON 3 (5 INNINGS): Valmeyer jumped out to a 6-3 lead through two innings of the opener and went on to defeat Alton 13-3 in five innings at Redbird Field Wednesday; the Redbirds fell to 15-12 on the year, while the Pirates improved to 22-7.
Mike Hampton went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Redbirds, with Steven Patten 1-for-1, Brayden Haug 1-for-3 with a run scored and Issac Spencer 1-for-1. Brandon Droste took the loss, striking out one.
The Redbirds host Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. today and Triad at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, TRIAD 2: Civic Memorial got out ot the gates quickly and took a 4-1 lead on Triad through four innings and went on to post a 10-2 win in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy Wednesday. The Eagles moved to 23-7 overall, 7-2 in the MVC, while the Knights fell to 12-13-1, 4-5 in the league.
Corey Price led the way for CM with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a double and two runs scored, while Caden Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, David Lane 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Geoff Withers 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Spencer Powell 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored and Brandon Hampton 1-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Eagle attack. Ethan Gratton, Zach Kraable and Kevin Smith each had hits for Triad, Smith with a RBI and run scored; Nick Beeler also had a run scored.
Hampton struck out four in getting the win; the Eagles host Gillespie at 4:15 p.m. Friday while Triad goes to Belleville East at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
HARDIN-CALHOUN 7, BUNKER HILL 1: Chandler Sievers struck out 12 as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Bunker Hill 7-1 on the road Wednesday to go to 19-12 on the year.
Ty Bick went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Warriors, with Easton Clark 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Wes Klocke, Conner Gilman, Reese Friedel, Brandon Baalman and Gunner Armbruster each having hits; Elijah Dannenbrink, Storm Coffman, Chase Williams, Austin Yates, Dane Sellars and Ben Kahl each had hits for the Minutemen.
The Warriors visit Jacksonville Routt at 4:30 p.m. today.
CARROLLTON 3, BROWN COUNTY 1 (8 INNINGS): Carrollton scored twice in the top of the eighth to defeat Brown County 3-1 in eight innings on the road Wednesday to go to 21-6 on the year.
Nathan Walker was 2-for-4 for the Hawks with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth and double with two RBIs, Nathan Walker was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Kolton Bottom 1-for-4 with a RBI, Hayden Stringer 1-for-4 and Blake Struble 1-for-3. Alex Bowker went the distance for the win, dismissing eight by strikeout.
The Hawks are at Staunton at 10 a.m. Saturday.
NOKOMIS 8, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Nokomis got out the gates quickly and built a lead as the Redskins defeated Metro East Lutheran 8-1 in a Prairie State Conference game in Nokomis Wednesday; the Knights fell to 7-13 on the year.
Jake Jump was 2-for-3 for the Knights, with John Hubbard, Mikey Coulson, Eric O'Connor, Darion Brooks and Noah Coddington each getting hits; O'Connor had the only MEL run scored of the day, while Hubbard had a RBI. O'Connor struck out two in taking the loss.
MEL closes out the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. game at Roxana today.
SOFTBALL
BELLEVILLE EAST 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: A sixth-inning run was all Belleville East needed as the Lancers defeated Marquette Catholic 1-0 in Belleville Wednesday. The Explorers fell to 20-4 on the year, while the Lancers went to 23-4.
Tess Eberlin and Kyra Green had the only hits of the day for the Explorers while Meghan Schorman took the loss, striking out nine. Marquette travels to Nokomis at 4:30 p.m. today and visits Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m . Friday.
HIGHLAND 11, JERSEY 1 (6 INNINGS): Highland scored five times in the third and never looked back as the Bulldogs defeated Jersey 11-1 in six innings in Highland Wednesday; the Panthers fell to 17-9 overall, 2-6 in the MVC, while Highland moved to 23-1 and 8-1 in the league.
Libby Muenstermann and Ashleigh Trochuck each had doubles for the Panthers, while Bethany Muenstermann had the only other hit for JCHS; Trochuck had the only Jersey run scored, with Ashton Tewell getting a RBI. Bethany Muenstermann took the loss, striking out three.
The Panthers are at Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. today and host Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
CARROLLTON 10, BROWN COUNTY 2: Carrollton got to a 5-0 lead early on Brown County and went on to take a 10-2 win in Mount Sterling Wednesday to go to 18-11 on the year.
Cameryn Varble was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Hawks, while Emmie Struble went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, Grace Sturgeon 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Carley Pyatt 1-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Hannah Krumweide 1-for-5 with a run scored, Claire Williams 1-for-5 with four runs scored and Kennedy Ruyle a run scored.
Sturgeon went five innings for the win, striking out three. Carrollton next meets up with Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. today on the road and hosts Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, JERSEY 1: Civic Memorial got to a 2-0 lead at the half and went on to defeat Jersey 4-1 at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday. The Eagles moved to 9-9 on the season, 3-7 in the MVC; the Panthers fell to 3-15, 0-10 in the league.
Gaby Stephens had the Panthers' only goal in the 76th minute; CM goals came from Cassie Hall (two), Mia Daughtery and Morgan Wilson.
More like this: