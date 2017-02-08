IHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 1A

GREENFIELD REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

BRUSSELS 46, CARROLLTON 40: Baylee Kiel's 16 points and four rebounds helped send Brussels to the IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional final as the Raiders eliminated Carrollton 46-40 Tuesday night.

The Raiders improved to 21-8 on the year to advance to Thursday's final against Hardin-Calhoun; the Hawks were eliminated at 16-12.

Madison Willman had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders, with Grace Stephens adding nine points and five rebounds; Hannah Krumwiede led the Hawks with 13 points, with Emily Struble adding 12.

The Raiders-Warriors final is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving into next week's Hardin-Calhoun Sectional.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 67, NORTH GREENE 31: Hardin-Calhoun eliminated North Greene 67-31 in an IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional semifinal Tuesday night.

The Warriors, the defending Class 1A champions, moved into Thursday's regional final against Brussels, who eliminated Carrollton Tuesday night.

The game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing into the Hardin-Calhoun Sectional beginning Monday.

CLASS 2A

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BREESE MATER DEI 51, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 34: Lauren Fischer's 12-point, nine-rebound performance couldn't keep the Explorers from dropping a 51-34 decision to Breese Mater Dei in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional semifinal.

The Explorers were eliminated at 15-13 on the year; the Knights improved to 17-10 and moved into Thursday's regional final against the host Crusaders, who eliminated Trenton Wesclin 60-20 Tuesday night; Thursday's winner advances to next week's Johnston City Sectional.

Madi Connors added eight points for Marquette, with Taylor Aguirre and Kelsey Blasingim each scoring four.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 56, TAYLORVILLE 36: Dereaun Clay and Ty'ohn Trimble each had 12 points, with Clay adding 10 rebounds, as Alton defeated Taylorville 56-36 in a non-conference clash on the road Tuesday.

The Redbirds improved to 12-9 on the year.

Maurice Edwards had seven points for AHS, with Morris Adams and Donovan Clay chipping in six each.

Brandon Odom led the Tornadoes with 10 points, with Logan Clay and Caleb Roethemeyer each scoring eight points and Jordan Moates seven.

