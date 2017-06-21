Edwardsville's summer baseball team erupted for 11 runs in the third inning against Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday. (Photos by Michael Weaver)SUMMER BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville's summer baseball team used an 11-run third inning to defeat Piasa Southwestern's summer team 14-3 in five innings at home Tuesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Tigers improved to 1-4 on the summer with the win.

The 11-run explosion was highlighted by a three-RBI triple from Tyler Holt, a two-RBI double from Ben Basarich and a Cole Hampton two-run homer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers will be taking part in this weekend's Mid-America Super 16 tournament, with all their scheduled games at the EHS junior varsity field; they will meet the Southern Illinois Prospects club at 1:30 p.m. Friday and the Missouri Outlaws at 6:30 p.m. The tournament continues through Sunday.

BASEBALL

AREA PLAYERS NAMED ALL-STATE: In addition to Edwardsville's Kade Burns and Dylan Burris on the Class 4A team, the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association also named other area players to their 2017 All-State teams.

Carrollton's Nathan Walker was named to the Class 1A All-State team, while Piasa Southwestern's Collin Baumgartner was appointed the Class 2A All-State team by the IHSBCA.

More like this:

All-South Central Conference Softball, Baseball Teams Are Announced
5 days ago
Brueckner, Ducey Both Have Three Hits, Grafford Strikes Out Five, Junior Legionnaires Defeat Southwestern  
Jul 8, 2025
Fattro Post 156 Rallies To Take 9-8 Win Over Alton Junior Legion In Eight Innings
Jul 6, 2025
Collman, Powell Drive Home Three Runs Each, Junior Legionnaires Stay Hot With 23-2 Win At Trenton  
Jun 27, 2025
Steinkuehler Drives In 3 Runs, Junior Legion's Grafford-Bromaghim Pitch 4-Inning No-Hitter
Jul 2, 2025

 