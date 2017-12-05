WRESTLING

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

In area high school wrestling news for the week ahead, Edwardsville's wrestling team is at home at 6 p.m. on Thursday at home against Belleville West. Alton High School is also at home on Thursday for a 6 p.m. triangular against Granite City and Civic Memorial.

THURSDAY NIGHT, NOV. 30 RESULTS



EDWARDSVILLE 39, COLLINSVILLE 23: Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 39-23 in both teams' first Southwestern Conference wrestling meet of the season Thursday at Jon Davis Wrestling Center/Warren Stahlhut Arena. The win put the Tigers at 6-0 on the year, 1-1 in the league; the Kahoks fell to 2-2, 0-1.

Sam Martin at 195, Tyler McCracken at 220, Josh Anderson at 275, Mason Karnes at 113, Noah Surtin at 120, Jack Evans at 126, Luke Odom at 132, Drew Gvillo at 152 and Caleb Harrold at 160 turned in wins on the night for the Tigers.

OTHER SPORTS ACTION

MONDAY, DEC. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 52, TRIAD 23: Civic Memorial remained undefeated with a 52-23 win over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Bethalto Monday night. The Eagles moved to 7-0 overall, 2-0 in the MVC, while the Knights tumbled to 3-3 overall, 1-2 in the league.

Kaylee Eaton led CM with 13 points, with Kortland Tyus adding 11 and Tori Standifer and Tori Pfiefer adding eight each. Molly Suess and Krista Cochran led the Knights with six points each.

Up next for CM is a 6 p.m. Thursday game at Breese Mater Dei, followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday game at home against Quincy Notre Dame; Triad next meets Collinsville at home at 3 p.m. Saturday and Trenton Wesclin at 7 p.m. Monday at home.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 77, BUNKER HILL 44: Junie Zirklebach led the way with 19 points while Emily McBride added 15 as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Bunker Hill 77-44 at Hlafka Hall in Bunker Hill Monday night. The Warriors improved to 3-2 on the year, while the Minutemaids fell to 2-3.

The Warriors ran off to a 21-7 lead at quarter time and never looked back; Emily Baalman also had 12 points for Calhoun while Colleen Schumann added nine; the Maids were led by Mallory Schwegel's 13 points, with Ashley Dey adding nine on the night.

The Warriors head to Pittsfield for a 6 p.m. Thursday game against the Saukees while the Minutemaids at Brussels for a 6 p.m. Thursday clash.

BOWLING

REDBIRDS SWEEP PIASA BIRDS: Alton's bowling teams swept Piasa Southwestern in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference inter-divsional match at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton Monday.

The Redbird boys scored a 2,859-2,741 win over Southwestern while the girls upended the Piasa Birds 2,224-1,882. Gavin Taylor rolled a 737 series for the Redbirds while Schobernd led Southwestern with a 662 set. On the girls side, Alex Bergin bowled a 586 series to lead the way while Haylee Hallows rolled a three-game 464 for Piasa.

The Redbirds are scheduled to host Belleville West at Bowl Haven this afternoon.

SATURDAY

WRESTLING

THREE REPRESENT MEL IN PRINCIPIA TOURNEY: Three wrestlers for Metro East Lutheran represented the school in Saturday's Principia Tournament at Principia High School in St. Louis County. The Knights finished 10th on the day with 27 points; St. Clair, Mo., of Franklin County, took the team title with 213.5 points, followed by Festus, Mo., of Jefferson County with 175.5 points and Hancock of south St. Louis County followed in third with 136 points.

The Knights' Timmy Lott took three wins on the day at 220, going 1-2 in round-robin competiton; he defeated Ethan Via of St. Clair 9-3 in his final round-robin match before finishing fifth in the class with a pin at five minutes of the bout of Dylan Bomar of Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.

Caleb Cope finished third at 160, defeating Brandon Ross of Cape Notre Dame in the opener before falling in his semifinal and third-place bouts by pinfall, while at 106, Jordan Neal was defeated in all four of his bouts in a round-robin format, falling 16-11 to St. Clair and 3-1 to Cape Notre Dame.

The Knights will be in the Meatgrinder junior varsity tournament in Jerseyville Saturday before hosting a quad with Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis, Red Bud and a reserve team from Roxana at 5 p.m. Dec. 13.

THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 59, ALTON 27: Rayn Tally led Alton with eight points as the Redbirds dropped a 59-27 Southwestern Conference road decision to East St. Louis Thursday night. The Redbirds fell to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in the SWC, while the Flyers improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in the league.

Laila McNeal had six points for Alton, with Chr'shonna Hickman and Diarra Smith each contributing five points; the Redbirds are at O'Fallon for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday contest.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 75, BRUSSELS 21: Marquette Catholic stormed out to a 31-0 quarter-time lead and went on to defeat Brussels 75-21 at home Thursday night; the Explorers went to 6-1 on the year, while the Raiders fell to 0-3.

Five players scored in double figures for MCHS, led by Lauren Fischer with 18 points, with Lila Snider adding 11 and Regina Guehlstorf, Peyton Kline and Kennedy Neal each had 10 points; Marquette takes on Hillsboro on the road at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53, RAMSEY 21: Anna McKee and Madison Webb each had 14 points as McGivney Catholic defeated Ramsey 53-21 on the road Thursday night to go to 5-2 on the season.

Caitlyn Pendall added nine points for the Griffin cause and Macy Hoppes had six points; McGivney next meets Vandalia on the road at 6 p.m. Monday.

WESTERN/PAYSON 65, HARDIN-CALHOUN 43: Junie Zirkelbach had 13 points as Hardin-Calhoun dropped a 65-43 decision to first-year coop Western/Payson in Kinderhook Thursday night; the Wildcats improved to 7-1 while the Warriors went to 2-3 on the year.

Emily Baalman added 11 points for Calhoun and Emily Clowers seven; Western/Payson was led by Blair Borrowman's 19 points, Kamryn Flesner's 18 and Haley Hickerson's 13; the Warriors are at home against Bunker Hill Monday night before heading to Pittsfield for a Dec. 7 clash.

JERSEY 51, MASCOUTAH 33: Hannah Hudson had 11 points for Jersey as the Panthers defeated Mascoutah 51-33 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest in Jerseyville Thursday; JCHS went to 5-1 on the year, 2-0 in the MVC, while the Indians fell to 0-6 overall, 0-2 in the league.

Abby Manns added 10 points for the Panthers; Amaya Keeling led the Indians with 11 points on the night. Jersey is at Highland for a 7:30 p.m. Monday league contest before hosting Marquette Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 76, WATERLOO 23: A 17-point night from Kaylee Eaton helped send Civic Memorial to a 76-23 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo in Monroe County Thursday night; the Eagles went to 6-0 overall, 1-0 in the MVC; the Bulldogs fell to 0-7 overall, 0-2 in the league.

Tori Standifer added 14 points for CM while Anna Hall and Alaria Tyus each had 12 points; Bailey Bosler led Waterloo with eight points.

CM hosts Triad at 6 p.m. Monday before heading to Breese Mater Dei for a 6 p.m. Thursday game.

HIGHLAND 65, TRIAD 30: Ellie Brown's 19 points helped Highland past Triad 65-30 in a MVC game in Troy Thursday night; the Knights fell to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the league; the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 overall, 1-0 in the MVC.

Caleigh Miller led the Knights with eight points, with Ali Barisch adding seven; Mae Riffel added 16 points for Highland and Rece Portell had 14.

BOWLING

REDBIRDS SPLIT WITH LANCERS: Alton's bowling teams traveled to Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville for a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match with Belleville East Thursday.

The Redbird boys defeated the Lancers 25.5-14.15 as Derek Henderson rolled a 690 series for AHS, with Matt Engdale turning in a 671 set; East's Curtis Murphy led all bowlers with a 710 series on the day.

The girls dropped a 37-7 decision to the Lancers; Alex Bergin had a team-leading 628 series for the Redbirds while Amber Carroll led the Lancers with a 630 set. Carl Crumer III had a 637 series to lead the AHS boys JV to a 4-3 win over East.

TRIAD SWEEPS JERSEY: Triad swept a SIHSBC Mississippi Valley Division match over Jersey at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville Thursday; the Knight boys scored a 27-13 win over the Panthers, while the THS girls defeated JCHS 33-7.

On the boys side, Nick Beeler rolled Triad's high series of the day with a three-game 753 with games of 250, 278 and 225; the 278 was the day's best game. Bryce Pisetta turned in a three-game 623 (190-223-210). Mike Russell led the Panthers with a 660 series (195-224-231) while Zane Longley had a 555 series on the day with a high game of 201.

Alaina Burrlesman led the Triad girls with a 538 series on the day (135-204-199), while Lizzie Powell turned in a 529 series (183-171-173); Jersey's best series came from Tiffany Woolsey, who rolled a 530 set (75-152-128) while Sara Tallman had a 506 set (176-56-175) on the day.

MARQUETTE TAKES TWO FROM MEL: Marquette Catholic won both the boys and girls competitions in a SIHSBC meet over Metro East Lutheran Thursday at Alton's Bowl Haven; the Explorer boys scored a 38.5-1.5 win over the Knights while the MCHS girls defeated MEL 32-8.

Nick Hamm fired a 569 series to lead the Explorers (150-226-195) with Cameron Rainey rolling a 540 set (187-144-209); the Knights were led by Kyle Asbury's 439 set (148-105-187). Marquette's girls were led by Shelby Jones' 561 series (217-201-143), with Heidi Amburg adding a 504 set (178-152-174), while the Knights' top bowler of the day was Marissa Lowe with a 437 set (138-157-142).

