MSCHA ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP PLAYOFFS

GROUP PLAY

EDWARDSVILLE 7, FORT ZUMWALT WEST 1: Tyler Schaeffer had two goals and two assists as Edwardsville finished group play in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs with a 7-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West at Queeny Park Ice Rink in Manchester, Mo., Thursday night.

The Tigers, who had already clinched a spot in the elimination phase of the playoffs, finished group play with a 3-0-0 (six points) mark. They will meet Rockwood Marquette in a two-game quarterfinal series beginning at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Queeny Park; Game 2 is set for 7:40 p.m. Monday at Hardee's IcePlex in Chesterfield, Mo.

Should the two teams split the games, a 10-minute mini-game will be played following Game 2 to determine a winner. The Edwardsville-Marquette winner meets the CBC-Vianney winner in the semifinals Feb. 23-25, with both games set for Hardee's IcePlex. The semifinal winner moves to the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Final at 8 p.m. March 8 at Scottrade Center.

Stanley Lucas (two goals), Carson Lewis (two goals), Lucas Tucker, Sam Gibbons and John Paul Kreckovich also scored for the Tigers on the night. Matthew Griffin turned back 21 Jaguar shots to record the win.

MVCHA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS – GAME 1

TRIAD 9, GRANITE CITY 3 (KNIGHTS LEAD SERIES 1-0): Blake Takmajian had four goals for Triad as the Knights defeated Granite City 9-3 in the opener of their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A semifinal set at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City Thursday.

Game 2 is set for 8:45 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena; a deciding game would be played at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday if necessary.

Cole Ebersolt scored twice for Triad, with Michael Cortivo, Billy Laycock and Christian Miller also scoring; Brenden Colvin had all three Warrior goals on the night.

In a Class 2A semifinal series, O'Fallon took a 1-0 series lead on Columbia with a 5-2 win; Game 2 of the series will be played at 7:15 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena; a third game, if needed, will be at 8:15 Tuesday at Wilson Park Ice Rink.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

MADISON REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 69, MADISON 58: Metro East Lutheran got out to a 15-0 lead on host Madison and went on to advance to tonight's IHSA Class 1A Madison Regional final with a 69-58 win Thursday night.

MEL moved t8-5 quarter-time lead on Madison and 31-19 at the half.

o 9-16 on the year, while the Trojans were eliminated at 12-10. The Knights held 1

Sami Kasting led the Knights with 25 points, with Ellen Schulte adding 23, Taylor Bradley eight and Ashlee Robinson six. Tamara Anderson led the Trojans with 20 points, with Konnija Greer adding 16 and Delphanae Griffin 12.

MEL takes on state No. 1 team Lebanon at 7 p.m. tonight with a trip to the Hardin-Calhoun Sectional on the line.

LEBANON 62, BUNKER HILL 38: Lebanon got out to a 21-11 lead on Bunker Hill at quarter time and went on to advance to tonight's IHSA Class 1A Madison Regional final against Metro East Lutheran with a 62-38 win over the Minutemaids.

The Greyhounds, ranked atop the Illinois Associated Press Class 1A girls poll, moved to 27-1 on the year; the Minutemaids were eliminated at 10-12.

Emily Renneck led Lebanon with 19 points, with Krista Bass adding 16, Madison Schoenfeld 15 and Kendra Bass seven. Bunker Hill leaders were not available.

The MEL-Lebanon clash begins at 7 p.m., with the winner taking on Greenfield Regional champions Hardin-Calhoun at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Hardin-Calhoun Sectional semifinals.

BELLEVILLE EAST 55, GRANITE CITY 29: Granite City fell 55-29 to Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game at Belleville East Thursday.

The Warriors dropped to 9-14 overall, 2-12 in the league; the Lancers finished the regular season at 19-9 overall, 9-5 in the SWC.

The Warriors take on Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a first-round IHSA Class 4A Collinsville Regional game; the winner meets Belleville East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals, with the final set for 7 p.m. Feb. 16 for a trip to the Normal Community Sectional on the line.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 63, STAUNTON 31: Dane Sellars led with 14 points as Bunker Hill downed Staunton 63-31 in a non-conference game at Hlafka Hall Thursday night.

The Minutemen went to 14-11 on the year with the win; the Bulldogs tumbled to 3-22.

“With just two home games left, our senior boys came out with the intensity we would hope for,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “They played team defense, rebounded and executed our offense.

“We also got some good minutes from our bench, which was important because we've got back-to-back games with East Alton-Wood River (tonight).”

Chase Williams added 12 points for B-Hill, with Sean Yates adding nine and Matthew Weidner, Elijah Damenbrink and Michael Castleberry each scoring six.

Tonight's Prairie State Conference clash with the Oilers takes place at 7:30 p.m. at Wood River's Memorial Gym, with a trip to Gillespie Tuesday night and a home date with Lebanon Feb. 16 remaining before the start of the IHSA postseason.

