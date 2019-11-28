WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 55, VALMEYER 54: Ryan Dawson led EAWR with 16 points, with Antonio Hardin scoring 10, and Spencer Slayden adding nine as the Oilers won their first game for new coach Steve Flowers in a close decision over Valmeyer.

The Pirates led after one 19-13, but EAWR rallied to take a 37-31 lead at halftime, then held a 45-39 advantage after the third, then held on to take their first win of the season.

Jacob Rowold led Valmeyer with 16 points, with Riley McCarthy scoring 10, and Henry Weber had seven points.

The Oilers are now 1-1, while the Pirates go to 0-2.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 66, DUPO 40: Will Simonton hit for 18 points for Gibault, while Kameron Hanvey had 13 points, and Ryan Bollinger 11 in the Hawks' win over Dupo in the consolation quarterfinals.

Gibault led after one quarter 9-8, at halftime 27-18, and after the third 45-34 in going on to the win.

Tyler Touchette led Dupo with 10 points, while Kyle Yancey and Malik Calhoun had eight points each, and both Chase Mantz and Keonte Scarbrough scored six point apiece.

The Hawks evened their record at 1-1, while the Tigers fell to 0-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 66, Dupo 40

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 65, Piasa Southwestern 60

East Alton-Wood River 55, Valmeyer 54

QUARTERFINALS

Marquette Catholic 38, Roxana 35

Metro-East Lutheran 62, Marissa-Coulterville 54

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

O'Fallon 62, St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic 40

Alton 88, St. Louis Carnahan High School of the Future 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT AT O'FALLON HIGH SCHOOL

Edwardsville 56, Hazelwood Central 29

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Alton 11, East Alton-Wood River 2

St. John Vianney Catholic 7, Triad 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

GOTHAM CLASSIC

Saint Louis University 64, Boston College 54

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 61, Saint Louis University 53

