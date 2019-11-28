Roundup: East Alton-Wood River Wins First One for New Coach Steve Flowers; Plus Friday Sports Scores
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 55, VALMEYER 54: Ryan Dawson led EAWR with 16 points, with Antonio Hardin scoring 10, and Spencer Slayden adding nine as the Oilers won their first game for new coach Steve Flowers in a close decision over Valmeyer.
The Pirates led after one 19-13, but EAWR rallied to take a 37-31 lead at halftime, then held a 45-39 advantage after the third, then held on to take their first win of the season.
Jacob Rowold led Valmeyer with 16 points, with Riley McCarthy scoring 10, and Henry Weber had seven points.
The Oilers are now 1-1, while the Pirates go to 0-2.
WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 66, DUPO 40: Will Simonton hit for 18 points for Gibault, while Kameron Hanvey had 13 points, and Ryan Bollinger 11 in the Hawks' win over Dupo in the consolation quarterfinals.
Gibault led after one quarter 9-8, at halftime 27-18, and after the third 45-34 in going on to the win.
Tyler Touchette led Dupo with 10 points, while Kyle Yancey and Malik Calhoun had eight points each, and both Chase Mantz and Keonte Scarbrough scored six point apiece.
The Hawks evened their record at 1-1, while the Tigers fell to 0-2.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF
CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 66, Dupo 40
Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 65, Piasa Southwestern 60
East Alton-Wood River 55, Valmeyer 54
QUARTERFINALS
Marquette Catholic 38, Roxana 35
Metro-East Lutheran 62, Marissa-Coulterville 54
ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC
O'Fallon 62, St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic 40
Alton 88, St. Louis Carnahan High School of the Future 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT AT O'FALLON HIGH SCHOOL
Edwardsville 56, Hazelwood Central 29
MVCHA HOCKEY
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Alton 11, East Alton-Wood River 2
St. John Vianney Catholic 7, Triad 2
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
St. Louis Blues 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
GOTHAM CLASSIC
Saint Louis University 64, Boston College 54
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
SIU-Carbondale 61, Saint Louis University 53
