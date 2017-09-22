BOYS SOCCER

NORTHWEST (HOUSE SPRINGS, MO.) 4, ALTON 4: A Jake Lombardi goal gave Alton a 4-4 draw with Northwest of House Springs, Mo., Thursday; the goal was enough to get Alton to the semifinals of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker tournament's Walsh Division semifinals Thursday.

The Redbirds went to 9-4-1 on the season with the draw; they will meet Washington, Mo., at 4:15 pm. today at Field 1 of World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., in their semifinal match; the final is set for noon Saturday at Soccer Park.

Joey Morrisey scored twice for the Redbirds, while Sam Stutz also goaled for AHS.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 5, GRANITE CITY 0: Zack Gillan scored twice as Waterloo Gibault defeated Granite City 5-0 at Gene Baker Field Thursday night. The Warriros fell to 1-10-1 on the year, while the Hawks improved to 8-4-2.

Logan Doerr, Karson Huels and Ryan Swindle also scored for Gibault; Connor Olson had the clean sheet for the Hawks on the evening.

Granite next meets Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville at home at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 8-11: Edwardsville went to East St. Louis for a Southwestern Conference match against the Flyers and came way with a 25-8, 25-11 win Thursday evening to go to 11-4 on the season, 2-0 in the SWC; the Flyers dropped to 7-8 overall, 0-4 in the league.

Rachel Verdun had 17 points with six aces for the Tigers in the win to go with 16 assists, with Rachel Pranger adding seven points with an ace; Panger also had six kills, with Alexa Harris, Kate Martin and Storm Suhre having four kills each while Martin had the only block of the day for the Tigers.

EHS travels to Cor Jesu in St. Louis County for a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday match.

TRIAD 28-25, JERSEY 26-15: Triad came calling to Jersey's Havens Gym for a Thursday Mississippi Valley Conference match, with the Knights defeating the Panthers 28-26, 25-15; the Panthers fell to 5-13 overall, 0-4 in the MVC, while the Knights moved to 4-5 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Samantha Ayers had six points on serve and 10 assists for JCHS, while Maddie Carpenter had five points and four kills, Faith Franke and Hannah Jones seven blocks each.

The Panthers are at Civic Memorial for a 5 p.m. Tuesday match, while the Knights host Granite City for a 5 p.m. Monday match.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 21-16: Civic Memorial fell to 7-10-1 overall, 0-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 25-21, 25-16 road loss to Mascoutah Thursday night; the Indians went to 8-9 overall, 4-0 in the league.

The Eagles host Jersey at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a league match.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-22-28, BUNKER HILL 22-25-26: Metro East Lutheran defeated Prairie State Conference rival Bunker Hill 25-22, 22-25, 28-26 at Bunker Hill's Hlafka Hall Thursday night to go to 6-15 on the year, 2-0 in the PSC; B-Hill fell to 5-5-1 overall, 0-2 in the league.

Sidney Vetter had eight points and two aces to to with 26 assists to lead the Knights, while Ellen Schulte had nine kills with Taylor Bradley adding seven kills and Schulte had two blocks. Mallory Schwegel led the Minutemaids with an 18-kill, six-dig match.

MEL hosts PSC rival Marquette Catholic at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-22-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12-25-15: East Alton-Wood River improved to 6-12 on the year with a 25-12, 22-25, 25-15 win over McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon Thursday evening; the Griffins fell to 6-10 on the year.

The Oilers are at Gillespie at 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the Griffins are at Dupo for a 6 p.m. Wednesday match.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, BRUSSELS 10-17: Hardin-Calhoun improved to 8-6 on the year with a 25-10, 25-17 home win over Brussels Thursday.

Sophie Lorton had 10 points and eight digs to lead the Warriors, with Junie Zirklebach and Holly Baalman contributed six kills each, Emily McBride and Zirklebach each eight assists and Holly Baalman three blocks n the win.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, MASCOUTAH 0: Edwardsville went to Mascoutah for a meet Thursday and threw a 9-0 shutout on the Indians.

Natalie Karibian, Mady Schreiber, Chloe Trimpe, Annie McGinnis, Grace Hackett and Maryn Heidt each had singles wins for EHS, while doubles wins came from Grace Desse/Abby Cimarolli, Trimple/Schrieber and Hacket/Alyssa Wilson on the day.

The Tigers host the Southern Illinois Duals this weekend at the EHS Tennis Center.

HIGHLAND 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: The doubles team of Shelby Jones/Maria Wendle had the only win of the day for Marquette Catholic as Highland handed the Explorers an 8-1 defeat at Lewis and Clark's Simpson Tennis Center Thursday.

MCHS fell to 7-6 on the year with the loss.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 5, WATERLOO 4: Metro East Lutheran won three singles matches as the Knights defeated Waterloo 5-4 on the road Thursday.

Kathryn Butler, Maycen O'Leary and Amber Keplar took singles wins for the Knights, while Butler/O'Leary and Keplar/Tori Roderick won in doubles competition.

GIRLS GOLF

BELLEVILLE WEST 174, ALTON 181: Morgan Bemis' 3-over 39 wasn't enough to give Alton the win as Belleville West defeated the Redbirds 174-181 in a Southwestern Conference girls golf meet at the par-35 Orchards in Belleville Thursday.

Alliana Kottabi fired a 10-over 45 for the Redbirds, with Jenna Fleming carding a 12-over 47 and Paige Wittman a 17-over 52; Cassidy Caliper was the day's medalist with an even-par 35.

GREENVILLE 206, ROXANA 213: Bailey Sharpmack fired a 6-over 42 for the day's medalist honors as Greenville got past Roxana 206-213 at the par-36 Indian Springs course in Fillmore Thursday. Vandalia also took part but did not have enough golfers for a team score.

The Comets' Maddi Balducci led her team with an 11-over 47.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE TRIUMPHS: Kolton Bauer and Sam Cogan both fired 1-under 35s on the par-36 Belk Park course in Wood River as Marquette Catholic turned in a team 154 to win a quadrangular meet Thursday. Litchfield was second at 155, Roxana third at 186 and East Alton-Wood River fourth at 226.

Jack Patterson shot a 3-over 39 and William Roderfield a 9-over 45 for MCHS; Scott Anderson and Matt Mancuzzo both carded 7-over 43s for the Shells and Austin Compton led the Oilers with a 12-over 48.

HIGHLAND WINS MVC TITLE: Highland shot a team 315 to win the Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf championship at the league tournament at the par-72 Orchards in Belleville Thursday.

Waterloo, Triad (341 each), Mascoutah (367), Jersey (386) and Civic Memorial (390) rounded out the field. The Knight's Cameron Lambert shot a 10-over 82 to tie Highland's Connor Pinsker for fifth on the day. Colton Wadlow led the Panthers with a 11-over 83, good for a tie for eighth, and CM's Jacob Fromme had a 21-over 93 to lead his team.

