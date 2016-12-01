ALTON - Officers from the Alton Police Department conducted a "round-up" of individuals after attaining several warrants involving delivery of controlled substances, including cocaine and heroin.

Throughout the day Thursday, officers arrested several individuals wanted for the trafficking of drugs through the Riverbend Area.

Dylan Vaughn, 26, of Alton, was arrested in the parking lot the Taco Bell, located at 70 Homer Adams Parkway. Police said Vaughn was in possession of an undisclosed amount of cocaine, with the intent to deliver.

Donald Nelson, 32, was arrested leaving a residence on West 9th Street. He was quickly apprehended by officers and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Keyiwan Hendrix, 22, was apprehended after a foot chase with officers, ending at the corner of Johnson and Cardinal Streets in Alton. A canine unit was dispatched after the suspect. That unit attacked two officers, resulting in minor injuries. One officer was taken to Alton Memorial Hospital to get a leg wound treated. The other suffered a ripped shirt and scratch on his lower back.

Officers said drugs in Alton usually come from North St. Louis County. They said they have seen an uptick in the trafficking of heroin and meth in recent months, which are drugs not usually commonly dealt or sourced from Alton.

The summary release information below is provided by APD Narcotics Unit Detective Sgt. Pete Vambaketes. The following were charged through the Third Judicial Court:

Edward R. Harrison, 29, of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Alton. Unlawful Delivery Of A Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A School and Count 2: Unlawful Delivery Of A Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A Church.

Shariff D. Mason, 33, of the 1300 block of Highland Avenue, Alton. Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance and Count 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Look-Alike Substance.

Jared M. Dixon, 35, of the 2000 block of Salu Avenue, Alton. Counts 1 & 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of Park.

Dylan W. Vaughn, 26, Woodview Court in Alton. Counts 1 & 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance.

James D. Gleason, 47, of the 600 block of Broadway in East Alton. Counts 1 & 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A School.

Donald M. Nelson, 32, of the 400 block of Augusta Street in Alton. Counts 1 & 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance.

Jonathan A. Gibson, 21, of the 1,000 block of Brown Street in Alton. Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of Church.

Matthew D. McGee, 30, of the 300 block of Main Street in Alton. Counts 1 & 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance.

Jimmie E. Hendrix, 40, of the 700 block of Alby Street in Alton. Counts 1 & 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance.

Keyjwan Hendrix, 22, of the 700 block of Hoffman Street in Alton. Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A Church, Count 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A School, Count 3: Failure To Comply With Conditions Of Bail Bond.

Tony Thomas, 25, of the 100 block of Manor Court in Alton. Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A Church and, Count 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance.

The following persons were also charged with drug offenses, but taken into custody prior to December 1, 2016:

Elmer J. Moore, 36, Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance and Count 2: Unlawful Possession Of Controlled Substance With Intent To Deliver.

Helena N. Shorter, 40, Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A Park.

James C. Holman, 28, Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A Park and Count 2: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A Church.

Frederick C. Mason, 32, Count 1: Unlawful Delivery Of Controlled Substance While On Public Housing Authority Property.

On December 1, 2016, detectives with the Alton Police Narcotics Unit and Investigations Bureau, as well as officers from the Administration Division and the Tactical Response Team, conducted a covert “sweep” in suspected target locations throughout the city in an effort to locate and capture 11 remaining wanted persons. Alton Police Investigations Bureau detectives sought out and obtained, criminal drug charges through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office as a result of an ongoing, 12-month, undercover narcotics investigation.

Dylan W. Vaughn, Donald M. Nelson, and James D. Gleason were taken into custody during this “sweep” and all found to be in possession of suspected controlled substances at the time of their arrest. Additional drug charges will be sought on all three suspects, Alton Police said.

Keyjwan Hendrix was also taken into custody during this sweep. Keyjwan did lead police on a short foot chase wherein one officer sustained minor injuries. The unnamed officer was taken to a local hospital and later released, Alton Police said. Additional charges will be sought on Hendrix for Resisting Arrest.

The “sweep” is a result of a 12-month investigation, focusing on the sale and delivery of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pain killers, and even lysergic acid, in the City of Alton. The investigation is ongoing and has been bolstered in recent months with the addition of another person in the Narcotics Unit, Detective P.J. Bennett.

Anyone with information regarding the remaining wanted persons or drug information in general is encouraged to call the Alton Police Department or the Drug Tip Hotline (618) 465-5948.

Although these persons have been charged with various criminal charges, all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

