GRANITE CITY - Juniors Isaiah Tebbe and Madison Vasiloff of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for April.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Granite City Rotary Club Meeting on May 16, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

ISAIAH TEBBE

Marching Warriors Drum Major ... ILMEA All-State ... Two-time Student of the Month ... Student Choice Award ... Marching Warriors Most Versatile Musician Award ... Wind Ensemble Award ... Volunteer at church ... Son of Leanna Tebbe.

MADISON VASILOFF

Three-year varsity girls soccer letterwinner ... Member of Secondary Honors Program ... Confetti Club/Warrior Flock member ... Volunteer at Relleke's Farm ... St. Louis Post Dispatch Athlete of the Week: 2023 ... Has 29 career goals ... Daughter of John and Amber Vasiloff.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: