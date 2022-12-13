GRANITE CITY - Juniors Taylor Carson and Caden Yarber of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for December.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Dec. 13 Granite City Rotary Club Meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

TAYLOR CARSON

Three-year member of soccer team and two-year member of tennis team ... Three-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, Renaissance Club, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Daughter of Matthew and Peggy Carson.

CADEN YARBER

Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Council ... Secondary Honors ... Member of junior varsity soccer team ... Volunteer for Gateway Regional Medical Center and Relleke Farms ... Son of Danielle Price.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

Granite City's Gracie Roberts and Dylan Sanchez Recognized for Leadership and Service
Jun 2, 2025
Granite City Rotary Honors Students of the Month for April
May 8, 2025
Granite City Rotary Honors Layne, Sykes, Students of the Month for May 2025
May 29, 2025
GCHS Announces Elks Students of the Month for April
May 10, 2025
Rotary Club Of Granite City Honors Students Of Month Hayes/Lievens For February
Mar 4, 2025

 