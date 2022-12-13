GRANITE CITY - Juniors Taylor Carson and Caden Yarber of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for December.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Dec. 13 Granite City Rotary Club Meeting.

TAYLOR CARSON

Three-year member of soccer team and two-year member of tennis team ... Three-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, Renaissance Club, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Daughter of Matthew and Peggy Carson.

CADEN YARBER

Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Council ... Secondary Honors ... Member of junior varsity soccer team ... Volunteer for Gateway Regional Medical Center and Relleke Farms ... Son of Danielle Price.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

