GRANITE CITY - Juniors Julian Hartin and Emily Sykes of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for November.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Club Meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

JULIAN HARTIN

Member of Boys Volleyball Team .. Secondary Honors ... Teachers Choice Award ... Most Valuable Builder and Rookie Award (Robotics) ... Science Office worker and MW Volunteer ... Conducted Marching Warriors at Illinois Band Championships ... Member of Robotics Club and Varsity Club ... Son of Matthew Hartin.

EMILY SYKES

Five-sport student-athlete: Volleyball, Basketball, Swimming, Softball and Track ... Placed third in shot put at 2022 IHSA Class 3A Indoor Meet and seventh in Class 3A Outdoor Meet ... 2022 Track and Field Most Valuable Athlete ... Secondary Honors ... Member of Varsity Club ... Most Improved Award in Volleyball and Track and Field in 2021 ... Daughter of Craig and Ann Sykes.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: