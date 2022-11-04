GRANITE CITY - Juniors Aaron Brinker, Anna Forbes, Lucas Hutchings and Reece Smallie of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for September and October.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

LUCAS HUTCHINGS - September

Two-year member of boys golf team ... Three-year Honor Roll and two-year Secondary Honors ... All-Warrior Award ... Volunteer at Relleke Farms Fall Festival ... Member of Book Club, Renaissance, Speech and Debate Spirit Club, Varsity Club and Vica ... Son of Chris and Kellie Hutchings.

REECE SMALLIE - September

Two-year member of girls tennis and girls soccer team ... Two-time Honor Roll and three-year Scholar Letter ... Member of Book Club, Hockey Club, Renaissance, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Daughter of Tim and Meagan Smallie.

AARON BRINKER - October

Three-year members of GCHS Concert Band, Jazz Band, Marching Warriors and Pep Band ... Three-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... ILMEA Concert and Jazz Band ... Volunteer for St. Elizabeth's Church Picnic. ... Son of Carolyn Ryterski.

ANNA FORBES - October

President of Madison County Youth Board ... Captain of Debate and Speech Team ... Marching Band Section and Robotics Team Outreach Leader ... Volunteer with Community STEM Outreach with Robotics Team and Six Mile Regional Library District ... Two-time National Debate Tournament qualifier ... Three-time Honor Thespian Society ... International Thespian Society Vice President ... Daughter of Brian and Michelle Forbes.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

