Granite City – Juniors Rowan Wallaceand Chloe Widel of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for May.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Granite City Rotary Meeting on Tuesday, May 10.

ROWAN WALLACE

Robotics Team Head Programmer ... Three-year Honor Roll ... Cross Country All Warrior Award ... Volunteer at Relleke Farm's Haunted Barn ... Daughter of Robert and Kelley Wallace.

CHLOE WIDEL

Member of Robotics Club as Lead Builder ... Three-year High Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Saturday Scholars ... Volunteer Peer Tutor ... Daughter of Rachelle Matheny.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit Granite City Schools.

