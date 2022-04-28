GRANITE CITY – Juniors Karen Willaredt and Mara Withers of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for April.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

KAREN WILLAREDT

Three-year member of varsity track and field team ... Member of Varsity Club ... Honor Roll and Secondary Honors .... Peer Tutor ... Volunteer at Apex Physical Therapy and church ... Daughter of Alan and Christa Willaredt.

MARA WITHERS

Three-sport athlete - soccer, swimming and tennis ... All-Warrior Award and Varsity Award winner ... Honor Roll ... Member of Student Council, and Renaissance Club ... Two-year Living Legacy Scholarship winner ... Volunteer at Paddlers Pool and Wilson Park ... Daughter of Michael Withers.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

