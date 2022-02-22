GRANITE CITY – Juniors Caylie McElroy and Lauren Wilson of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for February.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

CAYLIE MCELROY

Three-year member of girls soccer team and also played girls golf in 2021 ... Three-year youth group vocalist and Sunday service vocalist ... Three-year Secondary Honors .... Scholar-Athlete Award ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Renaissance Club, Spirit Club and Varsity Club ... Daughter of Amy McElroy.

LAUREN WILSON

Three-year member of girls bowling and softball teams ... Three-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Member of Renaissance Club ... Volunteer coach with CJHS Softball Team ... Daughter of Tim and Mary Kay Wilson.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

