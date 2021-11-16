GRANITE CITY – Four juniors from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for September and October.

September: Catelynn Liniger, Alex Weaver

October: Gwyn Hale, Christopher Taylor

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

CATELYNN LINIGER

Member of Marching Warriors Color Guard, Speech Team, Warrior Voices, Warrior Renaissance, Student Council and Dance Team ... Second Vice President of Student Council and Treasurer of Thespian Society ... Two-time captain of Speech Team ... Two-year Secondary Honors ... Daughter of Mark and Veronica Liniger.

ALEX WEAVER

Three-year member of soccer Team and two-year member of swimming and track team ... Member of Student Council, Renaissance Club, Varsity Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... Three-time Secondary Honors and Two-time Honor Roll ... Freshman Orientation volunteer ... Top-10 Renaissance Award ... Son of Jeremy and Cheryl Weaver.

GWYN HALE

Two-year member of varsity golf and basketball ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hockey Club, Renaissance Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Three-year Secondary Honors ... Top-10 Renaissance Award ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Scholar-Athlete Award ... Daughter of Bryan and Sarah Forister.

CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR

Three-year member of varsity soccer and swimming ... Member of Renaissance Club, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Three-year Secondary Honors ... Top-10 Renaissance Award ... Two-year Firework volunteer ... Son of Brian and Christy Taylor.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

