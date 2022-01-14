GRANITE CITY – Juniors Aleah Crenshaw and Clara Nipper of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for January.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at a future Granite City Rotary Meeting.

ALEAH CRENSHAW

Three-year member of Girls Golf and Softball team ... Scholar Athlete Award ... Student Council and Renaissance Club ... Two-year member of Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... GC Rock Youth Group ... Captain of Girls Golf Team ... Daughter of John and Andrea Crenshaw.

CLARA NIPPER

Three-year member of Debate and Speech Team, and also member of Scholar Bowl Team ... Two-year member of Honor Roll ... NSDA Honor Society Distinction ... Daughter of Terry and Michelle Nipper.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

