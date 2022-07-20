EDWARDSVILLE - Rotary District 6460 is pleased to announce that Claire Bouse is the winner of a $3,000 scholarship. Claire is the daughter of Dennis and Laura Bouse and is from Edwardsville.

The scholarship will help pay her expenses at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She is studying to be a forensic pathologist.

The money for the scholarships is accumulated from donations from Rotary members around District 6460.

This year the district gave five scholarships at $3,000 each. To win, she submitted an application found on rotary6460.org, was chosen as a finalist, and interviewed by a committee of Rotary members in Jacksonville, IL., on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The district's approximate boundaries are from Galesburg to Alton and the Mississippi River to Interstate 55. In her later career, Claire is very excited to give back to the community that has given so much to her.

She wants to encourage other students by telling them that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

