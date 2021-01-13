Rotary International has approved the merger of the Wood River and East Alton Rotary Clubs effective January 1, 2021.

The combined club will be know as the Riverbend East Rotary Club. Both former clubs have a long history of serving their communities, Wood River since 1929 and East Alton since 1971.

The new club officers are: Chris Logan-President, Lindsey Herron-Vice-President, Lori Palmer-Secretary and George Moore-Treasurer. The new club will start with a membership of 55 and be serving the Riverbend communities of East Alton, Wood River, South Roxana, Roxana, Hartford and Wood River Township through service projects and targeted contributions. Membership is open to everyone in the business community.

Weekly meetings are held at Julia’s Banquet Center in Eastgate Plaza on Thursday’s at noon. Contact and additional information can be found at the club’s web site RiverbendEastRotary.org or Facebook.com/riverbendeastrotary.

