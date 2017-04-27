ALTON - The Rotary Club of the Riverbend’s annual Day of Prayer event has taken off in recent years and is now including a younger crowd: Marquette Catholic High School students.

The Rotary will host the seventh annual Day of Prayer at Alton’s YWCA at 304 E. 3rd St. at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4.

The event runs concurrently with the National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation. Lori Ehlers, one of the organizers, and a past Rotary president, said the goal is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for a variety of topics such as youth, sanctity of life, education, business, churches, families, government & national unity, military, media, the sick, and those in need.

Ehlers said event has taken hold over the years and she and the other Rotary members were most appreciative to see the students attending last year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is really nice having the event at the YWCA and with so many kids coming it has taken on a bit of a different way,” she said. “It is nice having it at the YWCA. It is a good way to get people in the community of different faiths together. People realize they have so much more in common than differences.”

A wide variety of local leaders and church pastors will be leading the prayers; those participating this year are Karisa Musket, Cara Pashal, Sister Anastasia, Larry Thompson, Sheila Goins, Tammy Iskarous, Dave Burger, Bill Pyatt, Reda Iskarous, David Goins and Jason Harrison. Additionally, mayors Brant Walker and Mike McCormick will read proclamations for Alton and Godfrey bringing focus to the day.

Pastor Ron Wenzel will serve as Master of Ceremony. Music will be provided by Dave Foraker, Nia Owens and students from Marquette Catholic High School. The Alton High School Air Force Jr. ROTC will serve as the Color Guard.

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was chartered in June 2010 and meets weekly at noon on Thursday at Mac’s Time Out in Alton. To learn more, visit http://www.rotaryriverbend.org.