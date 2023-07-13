GRAFTON - Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown organized and sponsored her First Annual Raging Rivers Trip, and it was well-attended with around 75 attendees.

Brown, who also organizes an annual Socks For Tots campaign, Unity In The Community, and Next Step CDC, said the event at Raging Rivers was "a huge success."

"It was fun, exciting, educational and safe for all who attended," she said. "The weather was beautiful. We were able to provide transportation and lunch for all who attended.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Thank you to all the volunteers, parents, children and sponsors."

Brown closed and said: "Investing in our children is very valuable to the well-being of these young people."

More like this: