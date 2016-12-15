ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District members are not only known for fighting fires, but their endless community service efforts year after year.

Recently, the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District and Wood River Police combined efforts to take a large amount of toys for the Toys for Tots campaign coordinated by Marines at the Wood River Wal-Mart. Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District Chief Tim Bunt said he believes this year was the group’s largest Christmas collection yet.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We are very proud of what the community does for us, so this is a way to give back,” Chief Bunt said. “This is our fourth year to do this and community came out and helped us. Wood River Police also came up with a truck full of toys.”

Each year in October, Bunt said his group intends to challenge some of the neighboring fire agencies to participate with them next year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bunt said residents of the Rosewood Heights area come out and provide them cold drinks in summer and warm drinks in winter when they are out battling fires. He said the residents are always good to the fire department personnel. 

“We love working with the people in the area and serving them,” he said.

Butch McGill, who coordinates public relations for the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District, said the group believes the Toys for Tots is a great program.

“This is part of our community service efforts,” he said. “We always want to do something positive for our community and this gives another opportunity.”

More like this:

Fire Departments Respond Swiftly To Early Morning Wood River Structure Fire
Jan 28, 2025
Flames From Vehicle Fire Spread To Wood River House
Feb 16, 2025
Firefighters Battle Box Alarm Blaze In East Alton Under Extreme Cold Conditions
Feb 20, 2025
OSFM Announces $4 Million in Grants for Essential Tools and Equipment
Mar 12, 2025
Wood River Township Supervisor Retiring From Position To Focus On Career As Madison County Treasurer
Mar 18, 2025

 