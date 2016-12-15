ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District members are not only known for fighting fires, but their endless community service efforts year after year.

Recently, the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District and Wood River Police combined efforts to take a large amount of toys for the Toys for Tots campaign coordinated by Marines at the Wood River Wal-Mart. Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District Chief Tim Bunt said he believes this year was the group’s largest Christmas collection yet.

“We are very proud of what the community does for us, so this is a way to give back,” Chief Bunt said. “This is our fourth year to do this and community came out and helped us. Wood River Police also came up with a truck full of toys.”

Each year in October, Bunt said his group intends to challenge some of the neighboring fire agencies to participate with them next year.

Bunt said residents of the Rosewood Heights area come out and provide them cold drinks in summer and warm drinks in winter when they are out battling fires. He said the residents are always good to the fire department personnel.

“We love working with the people in the area and serving them,” he said.

Butch McGill, who coordinates public relations for the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District, said the group believes the Toys for Tots is a great program.

“This is part of our community service efforts,” he said. “We always want to do something positive for our community and this gives another opportunity.”

