Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District Members Quickly Extinguish Motor Home Blaze Tuesday
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - The Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District was dispatched just after 7 a.m. Tuesday for a vehicle fire on Mallard Drive in Rosewood Heights. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a motor home was on fire with an exposure.
"Firefighters quickly stretched a line from engine 1714 and had the fire out within minutes," the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District said in a release. "Luckily, there was no damage to the house and there were no injuries."
