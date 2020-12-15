ALTON – Lifelong Alton resident Rosetta “Rosie” Brown announced today her intent to run for alderwoman in the 4th Ward of the City of Alton in the April 2021 election.

Brown loves this community and has spent her entire life here, including graduating from Alton High School in 1978, raising her children, active church membership, and providing countless hours of volunteer service focused at securing educational tools, social and economic equality, health & public safety engagement, civil engagement and criminal justice involvement for people in need. This pandemic has affected our children's education, loved ones have passed on, businesses are suffering, families are suffering; let’s not lose hope, there is hope for our city under a different administration.

Rosie Brown is running for alderman in the 4th Ward because of her concern for Alton’s future. “We are losing too many Alton families and businesses to other local communities. When speaking with friends whom have moved or thinking about moving to neighboring communities, they all express disappointment with Alton’s failed leadership. Specifically, they cite declining jobs to support families, unsafe neighborhoods, lack of affordable housing, poor streets and sidewalks. If elected to represent the citizens of the 4th Ward, I will advocate for safe neighborhoods, affordable housing, economic redevelopment, employment opportunities for our youth to encourage them to return to Alton after college graduation and replacing damaged street and sidewalks. I will support safe neighborhoods through encouraging a trusting partnership between our police department and our residents,” said Brown.

“We must change Alton’s current leadership and begin a new vision that centers on integrity, trust, transparency, and accountability. I believe Alton’s families deserve better and I am ready to take action and get results for our city because Alton can be saved, Alton can blossom and be recognized as a city of dignity and prosperity,” said Brown.

Brown received her bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Greenville University and a master’s degree in human resources from National Louis University-Chicago. She also attended the University of Phoenix to receive credits toward her doctorate in education.

She is highly recognized for her many positive contributions to the Alton Community, including serving as Secretary of the Alton School District Board of Education, a foster parent for 20 years with over 135 children, Member of Webster Temple Church of God in Christ, Vice President of the Alton Branch NAACP and Chairperson for the Annual Alton “Back to School, Stay in School” event and Founder of Socks for Tots, an organization that collects and distributes socks each year to local schools and daycare centers.

Rosie Brown was honored with the Alton YWCA Woman of Distinction Award, Alton NAACP’s Community Service Award, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award and recipient of the Alton Master School Board Member award in honor of her commitment and dedication. She is a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Stars.

Brown is employed by the Madison County Housing Authority and the proud mother of three children, Anna Rose, Ihzel and Ryshawn Brown. For more information on her campaign, please contact Rosie Brown(rlbrown18@hotmail.com) or 618-580-2394.

