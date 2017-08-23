(Busch Stadium) The decision has been made–Trevor Rosenthal will undergo Tommy John surgery.

The St. Louis Cardinals reliever was moved to the 60-day disabled list today and will visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic on Monday to go over his surgery, which will take place sometime next week.

“I think just the timing of it,” said Rosenthal of his disappointment. “Being right in the middle of this race and the way my personal season had been taking shape and the way the team has been playing recently. Tough timing. It felt like we were getting in a groove, I was in a groove, and to kind of have this happen and take a piece away from a really good team is a little bit of a bummer.”

There is perhaps some optimism that it will be on the quicker side of recoveries go as GM Michael Girsch shared it was not a complete rupture. Maybe Rosenthal could be looking at a Zach Duke-like recovery time.

“I haven’t really had a lot of those conversations yet, being new to the process and just within the 48 hours really getting a more definitive plan together,” said Rosenthal. “So kind of searching the waters and seeing what the next nine to 12 months, however long it’s going to take, what that’s going to look like. Hopefully with the position I’m in and the people we have here that help us with that process and how many people have gone through it and the success that there’s been I’m confident that it should be a pretty quick recovery.”

The elbow issue didn’t arise until about 10 days ago in the Atlanta series. Rosenthal felt something different in the at-bat against Freddie Freeman.

“I felt it on the last pitch I threw to him,” he shared. “On the next batter, I just didn’t feel good to Markakis. Looked up at the scoreboard and saw my fastball was at 92, so my feelings were kind of going along with my performance so that was a little bit of a scary situation. Three days off and then headed into that Boston game, I just didn’t really recover and wasn’t really bouncing back. That’s when I knew it was something I had to get checked out.”

Rosenthal has 11 saves this season and 121 over the last four seasons for St. Louis.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports