After his early exit from last night’s game, St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right posterior elbow irritation.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In the corresponding roster move, the team has recalled pitcher Luke Weaver–who will be available tonight as the team begins their weekend series at Pittsburgh.
Rosenthal had a noticeable drop in velocity and was removed from last night’s game after facing just two batters in which he gave up a home run and issued a walk.
This will be the second stint on the DL this season for Rosenthal, who began the year rehabbing a right lat strain before being activated on April 10th.
#STLCards vs. Pittsburgh (8/17):
Carpenter 1B
Pham LF
DeJong SS
Fowler CF
Molina C
Gyorko 3B
Wong 2B
Grichuk RF
Wainwright P
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 17, 2017
photo credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports