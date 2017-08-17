After his early exit from last night’s game, St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right posterior elbow irritation.

In the corresponding roster move, the team has recalled pitcher Luke Weaver–who will be available tonight as the team begins their weekend series at Pittsburgh.

Rosenthal had a noticeable drop in velocity and was removed from last night’s game after facing just two batters in which he gave up a home run and issued a walk.

Article continues after sponsor message

This will be the second stint on the DL this season for Rosenthal, who began the year rehabbing a right lat strain before being activated on April 10th.

#STLCards vs. Pittsburgh (8/17):

Carpenter 1B

Pham LF

DeJong SS

Fowler CF

Molina C

Gyorko 3B

Wong 2B

Grichuk RF

Wainwright P — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 17, 2017

photo credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports