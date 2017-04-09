(Busch Stadium) The official move is expected to take place sometime tomorrow before the St. Louis Cardinals play in Washington, but reliever Trevor Rosenthal (right lat strain) is ready to be activated from the disabled list.

“I’ve been passing the tests, the next step is live games so they cleared me for that,” said Rosenthal after today’s loss. “It’s not fun to be on the sidelines, especially the first week. I’m anxious to be back out there and make the trip to Washington.”

After a throwing a live BP session yesterday, Rosenthal only played catch today so he would be available out of the bullpen if needed. Exactly what role he will take in the bullpen is yet to be determined.

“In the back end, somewhere,” said Matheny pregame. “I think we’re still defining that. You bring in another–a pitcher like we’ve done with Cecil, just to see how he’s going to work, and where he fits in, and how his role will be defined. I think you’ve just got to kind of roll with it and it’ll be matchup driven until it becomes obvious that certain guys should be in certain places. But we’re trying to get that ball to Oh, that’s the one constant we know of. He’s going to be finishing the games for us, just need to figure out how we can get to him with the lead.”

Apr 9, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Sam Tuivailala (64) pitches to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

