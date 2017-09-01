GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Soccer Coach Tim Rooney led the Trailblazers to a 6-0 victory Thursday, Aug. 31, over Lincoln Land Community College, marking his 400th win with the men’s team.

“We really played well, moved the ball well and scored some very nice goals,” Rooney said. “This whole thing is due to the strength of the players who have helped get me to this point. Without the players, there is no win No. 400.”

Rooney reached this milestone with the women’s team last season, when they defeated Lincoln 9-0 in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 24 playoffs. To date, his record with the men’s team stands at 400-222-31, and his record with the women’s team is 404-98-22.

“To get 400 wins means that Tim Rooney has been at the top of his field for a long, long time,” L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler said. “His success has been sustained since the 1980s and he is undoubtedly one of the very best NJCAA soccer coaches of all time.”

With this milestone also comes the announcement of his retirement at the end of this season. Rooney has been with the college since 1986, when he began coaching the men’s team. He started the women’s soccer program in 1993.

Rooney and the Trailblazers women’s soccer team have earned two NJCAA Division I Championships – in 1999 and 2008 – and both the men’s and women’s teams competed at Nationals as recently as 2015. Rooney was named NJCAA Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2008, and in 2015 earned Coach of the Year accolades again, at the district level for the men and at the regional level for the women. Rooney set the NJCAA all-time women’s soccer winning record back in 2012, when he hit No. 331.

Known as a players’ coach, Rooney was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009. He worked as an assistant coach for the St. Louis Steamers in the 1980s, under Coach Pat McBride and Coach Al Trost, who are also in the Hall of Fame.

Rooney’s coaching career includes stints with a number of club teams, including Scott Gallagher, J.B. Marine, Busch S.C. and Norco. He was also an assistant coach at the University of Missouri – St. Louis and at Florissant Valley Community College, where he played collegiate soccer.

For more information on Trailblazers Soccer, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

