EDWARDSVILLE - You know summer has arrived when Rookies Sports Sampler starts up the first full week of June at the Edwardsville YMCA. This program is one of the most fun and rewarding camps found in Edwardsville. Rookies Sports Sampler is held at the Edwardsville YMCA Esic Center twice a summer, June 6th-10th and July 11th-15th, from 9:30-10:45am.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 4-7 years old. On the first day of camp, some arrive full of excitement and some a little nervous, but they all leave with a new found excitement for sports. Campers get to learn a little about the fundamentals of football, basketball, volleyball, and baseball. Each day the campers also learn a valuable healthy living habit like healthy eating, exercise, good hygiene, and being respectful.

The camp is provided by the YMCA's Recreational Sports department. The overall goal of the camp is to get kids introduced to team sports in a positive environment. It allows them the chance to try a sport they may not have signed up for otherwise. Kids are split into age-appropriate groups in order to work on skills using drills that match their abilities.

Without a doubt both campers and staff comment on how it is one of the most anticipated weeks of the year. The sampler is filled with agility drills, games, and relay races. Registration ends soon for the first week of camp, but if you miss the June offering hurry up and sign up for the July 11th-15th camp before it fills up!

