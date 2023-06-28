ROODHOUSE - Roodhouse is under a boil order Wednesday because of a water main break.

Roodhouse is in Greene County, next to White Hall.

The announcement occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday and is in place Roodhouse Water Department officials say until further notice.

Officials said bottled water should be used for both food preparation and drinking.

