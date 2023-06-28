Roodhouse Is Under A Boil Order
Jun 28, 2023 3:03 PM Save
Listen to the story
ROODHOUSE - Roodhouse is under a boil order Wednesday because of a water main break.
Roodhouse is in Greene County, next to White Hall.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The announcement occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday and is in place Roodhouse Water Department officials say until further notice.
Officials said bottled water should be used for both food preparation and drinking.
More like this:
Attorney General Raoul Obtains 10-Year Prison Sentence For Greene County Man Who Possessed Child Sexual Abuse Material
Jun 4, 2025
Village of Bethalto Outlines Comprehensive Response and Long-Term Plans to Address Water Quality Concerns
Yesterday
Illinois American Water Continues Critical Infrastructure Improvements in Village of Hardin
Sep 15, 2025
Brand-New Jerseyville Splash Pad Opens in Partnership with American Water Charitable Foundation & Illinois American Water
Sep 4, 2025