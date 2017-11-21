Ronald Lee Eckhouse
Hometown: Alton, IL
Years of Service: 1966 - 1968
Branch: Army
Rank: E4
War: Vietnam War
Message: We appreciate your service to our country! We are so proud of our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Thank you for your service to our country and also for being a hard working father of FIVE! We love you and appreciate our always hilarious and "Dad joke" telling father and Paw Paw! Love the 'Rotten Five', Tricia, Julie, Carrie, Ronnie and Molly. Your eleven grandchildren, Alexa, Baylee, Caroline, Jack, Ian, Carmen, Drew, Alex, Aeden, Emily and Peyton; and your one and only great-granddaughter, Blair.
Submitted By: Carrie Davis
